Donation campaign launched for L’vovo’s medical costs after emotional radio interview

L'vovo said he never imagined his life would change so suddenly.

A fundraising campaign has been launched to help musician L’vovo Derrango cover the cost of his physiotherapy.

The campaign follows the singer’s emotional interview with Linda “Mr Magic” Sibiya on Gagasi FM, during which he spoke about how his life changed after suffering a stroke.

L’vovo was involved in a serious car accident in May 2022. He later suffered a minor stroke while performing in KwaZulu-Natal in December that year.

Sharing the musician’s banking details on Facebook, organiser Yenziwe Qiniso Ndimande said L’vovo had not asked for donations.

“Many people were touched by his interview with Mr Magic, and from there, we decided to come together and support him.”

Ndimande said L’vovo was still recovering and unable to return to work.

“He is currently recovering, but one of his hands is still not functioning properly. Because of this, he is unable to return to work full-time, and even when performing on stage, uyashesha ukukhathala.”

Ndimande added that the donations will help cover the cost of L’vovo’s physiotherapy and recovery.

L’vovo: ‘God gave me another chance’

In a press statement released by his team, L’vovo said he never imagined his life would change so suddenly.

“There were days when I questioned whether I would ever stand on a stage again. But God gave me another chance, and I chose to fight every single day.”

L’vovo said he had also suffered financially as he struggled to return to music.

“I suffered financially because I wasn’t working or receiving any bookings. I had to move back home. I was scared to go outside and be seen by people. My real friends would come, cook for me and took care of me. I received words of support. I also lost many people.

“I was unable to speak properly or project my voice, so making music simply wasn’t an option. There were moments when everything felt uncertain, but I refused to give up.”