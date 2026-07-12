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Connie Chiume’s daughter asks for donations

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

12 July 2026

03:33 pm

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The rising star has launched a crowdfunding campaign that aims to raise R150,000.

Connie Chiume with her daughter, Nothando Mabuza

The late Connie Chiume with her daughter, Nothando Mabuza. Picture: Instagram/@nothandomabuza_chiume

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Actress and drama teacher Nothando Mabuza, the daughter of late veteran actress Connie Chiume, is seeking donations to help fund her studies in Los Angeles.

Mabuza has launched a crowdfunding campaign that aims to raise R150 000 through BackaBuddy.

At the time of publication, the campaign had raised R300.

Studying abroad

Mabuza said the money will cover the fees for her Performing Arts conservatory programme in the United States.

In her campaign, the actress said she has spent years teaching drama and mentoring young performers in communities with limited access to the entertainment industry.

“My name is Nothando Mabuza, a South African actress, drama teacher, and creative entrepreneur passionate about empowering young people through the arts.

“For years, I have dedicated myself to building opportunities for aspiring performers through acting classes, youth programs, and mentorship in communities where access to the entertainment industry is limited.”

She said the opportunity to study in Los Angeles would help develop her skills and create new opportunities.

“Today, I have the opportunity to take a life-changing step toward studying Performing Arts in Los Angeles through a conservatory program that will sharpen my skills, expand my global network, and open doors that are currently inaccessible to me in South Africa.”

Mabuza said she plans to use the experience to support aspiring artists in South Africa.

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“This journey is bigger than just me. By growing as an artist, performer, and educator, I will be able to bring back international-level training, knowledge, and opportunities to the students and young creatives I work with back home. My dream is to build a stronger bridge between African talent and the global entertainment industry.”

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