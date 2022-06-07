Health minister calls for calm amid measles outbreak in Gauteng

Kgomotso Phooko

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla is calling for calm after four cases of measles were reported in Gauteng in the last two weeks of May.

The suspected cases were confirmed through laboratory testing at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

The department said three of the four cases were detected in Tshwane.

The fourth case was found in a person living in the West Rand.

All four individuals are currently in isolation and recovering.

What is measles?

Measles is a viral infection that affects children, usually under the age of one. Symptoms include fever, red eyes, runny nose and cough, and red bumps on the skin.

Complications of measles may include pneumonia, eye complications, and in rare cases encephalitis (inflammation of the brain).

Unvaccinated children are at the highest risk of contracting measles and experiencing severe complications.

Children are usually given the measles vaccine at six months of age and again at 12 months. These vaccines are available free of charge at public health facilities.

Department of Health on alert

Health authorities are working with communities to identify measles cases and vaccinate contacts.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has urged parents to ensure their children are up-to-date with their vaccination schedule against measles and other diseases.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by a virus which mainly spreads through infectious airborne respiratory droplets from infected persons when coughing or sneezing. However, the measles vaccine has been in use for almost 60 years and is the best protection against this life-threatening childhood disease,” said Phaahla.

In response to the outbreak, there has been increased surveillance and vigilance throughout Gauteng.

Departmental officials are working with the Gauteng department of health, the City of Tshwane, and the NICD, as well as the World Health Organisation and UNICEF to investigate and respond to the outbreak.