Here’s how much the suspended UIF commissioner earned in 11 months

The UIF official's suspension followed his alleged involvement in an unlawful R5 billion agreement with Thuja Holdings.

Unemployment Insurance Commissioner Teboho Maruping has pocketed more than a million rand during his ongoing precautionary suspension, parliament recently heard.

Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth revealed the details in a written response to DA MP Michael Bagraim.

The minister confirmed Maruping remains employed and is still subject to disciplinary proceedings.

Disciplinary process nearing conclusion

Meth stated that Maruping has been on precautionary suspension for 11 months as of August 2025.

During this period, he received a total of R1 413 878.95 in remuneration.

“The process of leading evidence in the disciplinary was finalised on 13 August 2025,” Meth said.

“The process now is at the stage of submission of heads of arguments.” Maruping is expected to submit his heads of arguments on 12 October 2025.

The hearing will reconvene on 20 October 2025 for the chairperson to issue a sanction.

Suspension linked to R5bn Thuja deal

Maruping was placed on precautionary suspension on 13 September 2024. The suspension followed his alleged involvement in an unlawful R5 billion agreement with Thuja Holdings, a company owned by businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria had ruled against the Thuja jobs scheme tender months earlier, declaring it invalid.

The court found the agreement between the Department of Employment and Labour and Thuja Holdings did not comply with the Public Finance Management Act.

Mdwaba later sought to appeal the ruling. His application was dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal in August.

ALSO READ: UIF commissioner Teboho Maruping challenges suspension amid disciplinary processes over R5bn Thuja deal

Second suspension for the UIF commissioner

This marks Maruping’s second suspension from the UIF. He was previously suspended in 2020 following an Auditor-General report that highlighted irregularities in the payment of the Covid-19 Temporary Employer-Employee Relief Scheme.

An investigation by the Special Investigating Unit found no evidence that Maruping personally benefited from the Covid-19 Ters funds through fraudulent or corrupt means.

However, he was found guilty of irregularly appointing media houses to market the relief scheme.

He returned to work in February 2022 until he was suspended again last year.

NOW READ: SIU probe jails businesswoman over ghost employee Ters fraud