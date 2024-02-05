Here’s what was promised in the last Sona, and what has changed

On Thursday, Ramaphosa is set to address the nation with this government's plan for SA in 2024.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during the 2023 State of the Nation Address. Picture: Supplied by GCIS

The State of the Nation Address (Sona) 2023 was delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa on 9 February last year, with the president making several promises.

He is set to take the podium again this Thursday, with promises in hand.

In the last SONA Ramaphosa mainly addressed four issues South Africans deal with daily. Namely, load shedding, unemployment, poverty and the rising cost of living, and crime and corruption.

The president said solving these issues was not easy, however, the country has the resources to solve them.

Promises made in Sona 23

Load-shedding

Addressing SA’s power crisis, Ramaphosa acknowledged that load shedding would impede on the country’s efforts to grow the economy.

“Without a reliable supply of electricity our efforts to grow an inclusive economy that creates jobs and reduces poverty will not succeed,” said the President.

In his speech he shared a five tiered plan on how to combat this challenge.

The first step was to enhance the reliability of the current power supply and fix the issues with Eskom’s coal-fired power stations. Secondly, facilitate and expedite private investments in power generation capacity.

Thirdly, speed up the process of acquiring new capacity from renewable sources, gas, and battery storage. Fourthly, encourage households and businesses to invest in rooftop solar energy systems. And, lastly, implement significant changes in the electricity industry to ensure sustainable energy in the long run.

“Experts agree that this plan is the most realistic route to end load-shedding,” said Ramaphosa.

What has changed?

The country is currently battling stage 2 and 3 load shedding.

According to Daphne Mokwena unprecedented blackouts are at 14 341MW of generating capacity, and the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 7 931MW.

“Eskom Power Station general managers and their teams will continue to work diligently to ensure that

1 450MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Tuesday as planned. Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand tonight is 25 307MW.

Unemployment

In his 2023 SONA speech the president reminded businesses, department and State-owned entities ‘to remove the requirement for work experience for young people seeking entry-level positions’.

What has changed?

SA’s unemployment rate still remains incredibly high but saw a slight decrease of 0.7% to 31.9% in the third quarter from 32.6% in the second quarter.

According to Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA, an extensive result of youth employment will only be realised once the private sector is stimulated to employ more people.

Poverty and the rising cost of living

Ramaphosa acknowledged the increasing cost of living was driving up poverty and further widening the inequality wedge.

“Around 60% of our budget is spent on what is known as the social wage, providing various forms of support, basic services and assistance to households and individuals to combat poverty and hunger,” said Ramaphosa.

He also promised that the government would increase the social grants to meet people halfway due to inflation.

What has changed?

Around 26.5 millions people recieve social grants every month, including the R350 social relief of distress grant. Additionally, there are plans for the possible introduction of a basic income grant.

Many South Africans live in poor and informal settlements.

“This year, we will take steps to unlock massive value for poor households by expediting the provision of title deeds for subsidised houses,” Ramaphosa said in his 2023 SONA speech.

Last week, five houses were given to the people of Clayville. Additionally, 100 title deeds were issued to Palm Ridge citizens in Katlehong.

Crime and corruption

Crime and corruption continues to disrupt the daily lives of South Africans.

“We are strengthening the SAPS to prevent crime and improving the capacity of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and courts to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice,” said Ramaphosa.

What has changed?

There have been thousands of arrests via Operation Shanela in the last year, and a decrease in the country’s murder figures, but crime continues to be a major issue in the country.

July to September last year saw an increase in attempted murder case, assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, common assault, common robbery and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

In December 10 000 new police officers were deployed to ensure the nation’s safety. And just last month the Johannesburg Metro Police Department deployed 200 pointsmen to assist with road safety.

SA also scored below the global average in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index.

