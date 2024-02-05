Eskom juggles load shedding due to constrained emergency reserves − Here’s your schedule for the week

Eskom said it will communicate should any significant changes occur,

Due to constrained emergency reserves, the power utility implemented stage 3 load shedding at 2am on Sunday morning. Picture: iStock

Eskom has released the latest load shedding schedule, saying the power cuts will alternate between stage 2 and stage 3 this week.

Due to constrained emergency reserves, the parastatal implemented stage 3 load shedding at 2am on Sunday morning.

Schedule

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said this stabilised the power system and necessitated a reduction in load shedding to stage 2 from 5pm on Sunday until 4pm on Monday.

“Thereafter, with the anticipated weekday electricity demand, stage 3 will be implemented from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday, followed by stage 2 until 4pm.

“This pattern of stage 2 load shedding from 5am until 4pm and stage 3 load shedding from 4pm until 5am will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur,” Mokwena said.

ALSO READ: Eskom set to extend load limiting roll out across Gauteng

Unplanned

She added that unplanned outages are at 14 341MW of generating capacity, while the capacity out of service for planned maintenance is at 7 931MW.

“Eskom Power Station general managers and their teams will continue to work diligently to ensure that

1 450MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Tuesday as planned. Eskom’s load forecast for the evening peak demand tonight is 25 307MW.

“We would like to thank those who heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm. This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system, contributing to lower stages,” Mokwena said.

Balancing load shedding

Last month, Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa emphasised the need for Eskom to strike a balance between mitigating the severity of the power cuts and adhering to the constraints of the diesel budget.

Updating the media on the progress made regarding the Energy Action Plan (EAP), Ramokgopa said there were two major points to draw on Eskom’s performance in generating electricity.

“[If ones asks] if you are making the claim that capacity available is greater than peak demand then why are we having load shedding is because 3 000 [megawatts] of capacity available has to be drawn from the open cycle gas turbines [OCGTs] which are burning diesel… so we have reduced our consumption on diesel,” he said.

ALSO READ: Eskom must balance intensity of load shedding with diesel budget – Ramokgopa