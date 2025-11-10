Here’s which Gauteng areas will experience load reduction this week

Several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power cuts during peak hours, according to Eskom’s latest load reduction schedule.

Eskom’s planned load reduction will continue across various parts of Gauteng this week.

Multiple areas are expected to experience scheduled power outages during this period.

Residents and businesses are advised to prepare for interruptions that may last up to 4 hours in some locations and approximately 5 hours in others. Outage durations and times will differ by area, in accordance with Eskom’s official load reduction schedule.

Areas affected

According to Eskom’s schedule, multiple regions across Gauteng will face power cuts during peak electricity demand hours.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include Tsakane, Protea North, Ivory Park, Naledi, and Nooitgedacht.

Other affected regions include Vryburg, Protea Glen, Rabie Ridge and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10 pm will affect regions including Endicott, Havana, Cosmo City, Kagiso and surrounding areas.

Additional affected zones include Etwatwa, Eikenhof, Stretford, Lakeside, Orange Farm and various extensions in surrounding regions.

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

This structure affords residents some predictability about when they might experience power outages.

To see if your area is affected, click on or download the document below:

