G20 Summit signage, streetlights and traffic lights vandalised, Gauteng govt claims sabotage

Joburg mayor Dada Morero has dismissed suggestions that the city is only cleaning up for the G20 Summit.

The newly installed G20 Summit signage near Nasrec has been vandalised, reportedly by armed assailants, while streetlights and traffic lights have been damaged along the R55 route.

The Gauteng Provincial Government says these appear to be coordinated acts of vandalism targeting the recently revamped public infrastructure around the City of Johannesburg on the eve of the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

These represent a direct assault on our nation and its standing in the world, it said.

“This is not a petty crime, but it’s a deliberate and malicious campaign of sabotage, designed to undermine and tarnish the image of our province and country as we prepare to welcome global leaders.

“These inexcusable and vindictive actions are aligned and designed to consolidate the work of smear merchants who are promoting outlandish conspiracy theories and a certain negative narrative about the country. The provincial government views this criminality in a serious light and will respond accordingly.”

G20 Summit preparations?

The province has been cleaning up, fixing traffic lights and streetlights. These efforts, however, have not been well received by Joburg residents. They have criticised the city for cleaning up to save face.

“Johannesburg is stepping into a new era defined by shared responsibility and visible action on the ground. The CEO-City Cleanup transcends a once-off event; it is the beginning of a sustained movement to renew, rebuild, and reimagine our economic hub. A cleaner, stronger city is a calculated, collective effort,” Morero has said.

“These initiatives aim to reclaim our city’s streets, improve safety, and foster community pride.”

‘Severe criminal offence’

As the province continues with its preparations, it has warned perpetrators that the deliberate destruction of essential infrastructure constitutes a severe criminal offence under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act of 2015, which specifically protects such assets.

The perpetrators face the prospect of imprisonment for up to 30 years. Additionally, anyone discovered in possession of stolen infrastructure material will be presumed guilty and must prove their innocence due to the onus of proof clauses.

“We are aware that some roguish elements are mobilising to cause chaos. We are working in full cooperation with all national security structures,” said premier Panyaza Lesufi.

“The province has directed our law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation. We will identify, apprehend, and fully prosecute the perpetrators of this sabotage to the full extent of the law.

“The Gauteng province is ready, capable, and proud to host this landmark event. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring a safe, secure, and successful G20 Leaders’ Summit.

“We will not allow the desperate actions of a few to jeopardise this critical national opportunity. Our message is clear: there will be zero tolerance for any disruption or sabotage of the G20 Summit. Any attempts will be met with a swift, decisive response.”