Man sentenced to 13 years for attempted rape of childhood friends

Wynand Morris got aggressive and tried to rape two childhood friends after they rejected his advances.

A Northern Cape man who violently attacked his two childhood friends has been sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for attempted rape and sexual assault.

On 7 April 2023, 20-year-old Wynand Morris attempted to rape his 22-year-old childhood friend.

Morris made advances on the victim after asking to walk her home. The advances include squeezing her breasts and requesting sex.

After rejection, Morris gets aggressive

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said that when the childhood friend refused, Morris became violent, throwing her to the ground and attempting to undress her.

“A struggle ensued, during which the victim was stabbed in the face and head with a broken bottle. In her defence, the victim managed to stab Morris and escape to her aunt’s house,” Senokoatsane said.

She reported the assault to the police, and Morris was arrested and charged with attempted rape.

While out on bail, he attacked another childhood friend.

On 19 August 2023, Morris offered the 17-year-old girl beer in exchange for sex, which she refused.

Passerby’s phone startled Morris and he fled

Again, the accused responded violently to rejection, and he threw her to the ground and tried undressing her.

“A passerby’s phone torchlight startled Morris, prompting him to flee the scene. The victim later reported the incident, and Morris was arrested,” Senokoatsane said.

Prosecutor Xolisa March argued in the Victoria West Regional Court that the accused’s similar actions in the incidents indicated a clear modus operandi.

March also highlighted that the accused committed the second attempted rape while out on bail for the first one, demonstrating his disregard for the law.

Senokoatsane said victim impact statements, prepared by court preparations officer Trott Manghana, played a significant role in the sentencing outcome.

Sentenced to 13 years, added to sex offenders list

He was subsequently sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday and declared unfit to possess a firearm.

His name will be entered into the National Register for Sexual Offenders.

Morris was convicted on two counts of attempted rape and one count of sexual assault.

The NPA said it remains committed to combating gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), “ensuring that perpetrators are held accountable for crimes that infringe upon the dignity and privacy of victims”.