Northern Cape Education Department calls for action over ‘racist TikTok’

The department said it is awaiting a report from the school on the incident.

The Northern Cape Education Department has urged a school in the province to investigate alleged racial comments by one of its students in a video shared online.

The video, showing a pupil referring to another child by the “K-word”, was posted on social media recently, where it drew intense criticism.

Speaking to The Citizen, Northern Cape Education Department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said the department advised the school to take the necessary disciplinary action.

“We are awaiting a report from the school,” he said.

Van der Merwe said the department called on law enforcement agencies to “swiftly deal with the matter”.

“It is unacceptable and as a department, we have taken a zero-tolerance stance against racism.

“Incidents such as these reverse the gains we have made as a rainbow nation over the past 30 years of democracy,” said Van der Merwe.

Pretoria Girls High

In August, twelve students from Pretoria High School for Girls were suspended following allegations of racism.

The school’s principal was suspended as a precaution after it emerged that she failed to act on complaints of racism that were initially reported in 2023.

An investigation later cleared and reinstated the girls, but Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane, said an independent investigation would be launched to examine whether a culture of racism is present at the school.

“This decision is further motivated by the fact that the report of the School Governing Body (SGB)’s ruling makes no mention of racism or discrimination against learners, whereas there has been a strong presumption of the existence of such at the school.”

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

