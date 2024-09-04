South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

By Oratile Mashilo

Journalist

3 minute read

4 Sep 2024

02:32 pm

Northern Cape Education Department calls for action over ‘racist TikTok’

The department said it is awaiting a report from the school on the incident.

TikTok launches Safety Advisory Council to boost safety in Africa

Image: TikTok/Twitter

The Northern Cape Education Department has urged a school in the province to investigate alleged racial comments by one of its students in a video shared online.

The video, showing a pupil referring to another child by the “K-word”, was posted on social media recently, where it drew intense criticism.

Speaking to The Citizen, Northern Cape Education Department spokesperson Geoffrey van der Merwe said the department advised the school to take the necessary disciplinary action.

“We are awaiting a report from the school,” he said.

ALSO READ: Another Pretoria Girls High pupil suspended after video with ‘racial undertones’

Van der Merwe said the department called on law enforcement agencies to “swiftly deal with the matter”.

“It is unacceptable and as a department, we have taken a zero-tolerance stance against racism.

“Incidents such as these reverse the gains we have made as a rainbow nation over the past 30 years of democracy,” said Van der Merwe.

Pretoria Girls High

In August, twelve students from Pretoria High School for Girls were suspended following allegations of racism.

The school’s principal was suspended as a precaution after it emerged that she failed to act on complaints of racism that were initially reported in 2023.

An investigation later cleared and reinstated the girls, but Gauteng MEC for Education Matome Chiloane, said an independent investigation would be launched to examine whether a culture of racism is present at the school.

“This decision is further motivated by the fact that the report of the School Governing Body (SGB)’s ruling makes no mention of racism or discrimination against learners, whereas there has been a strong presumption of the existence of such at the school.”

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa

NOW READ: 12 Pretoria High School for Girls pupils found not guilty of racism

Read more on these topics

education department Northern Cape TikTok

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Labour Court upholds dismissal of Famous Brands’ employee over missing bag of sugar
News ANCYL says unchecked influx of undocumented foreigners ‘a direct threat to SA’s security’
Politics GNU: Relations between DA and ANC are good at a national level, but not in municipalities
South Africa EFF takes up the cudgels for tenants at flats in Pretoria
Opinion ActionSA’s flip-flopping shows need for unity in metros

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES