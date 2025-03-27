WATCH: Jacob Zuma’s adorable TikTok dance challenge with granddaughter goes viral

The video sparked mixed reactions from TikTok users...

While there are plenty of videos of Jacob Zuma dancing on social media, it’s especially heartwarming to see him sharing such moments with his grandchildren.

In 2022, the former president broke the internet when he took part in the uZuma Yi Star dance challenge, dancing to an Amapiano hit by Lady Du — a song that references him.

#PresidentZuma , Retirement Looks Good On You. Thank You Mmamodiehi AKA Majaivane For Keeping Dad Dancing…My Sister @Ladydu_sa , Come See Here #uZumaYiSfar pic.twitter.com/viWrdJrZpB — Hon. Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) March 14, 2022

This week, the former president joined his granddaughter, Nokukhanya, in a relaxed TikTok dance challenge to the Doc McStuffins theme song, If You’re a Toy Then You’re in Luck.

Nokukhanya shared the clip with the caption, “Finally did this challenge with my grandfather.”

The video has since gone viral, racking up more than 3.6 million views and more than 359 000 likes.

Mixed reactions from TikTok users

Many TikTok users took to the comment section to admire the video, while others said he also needs to spend time with his son that he shares with TV personality Nonkanyiso ‘LaConco’ Conco.

“Tell umkhulu wakho (your grandfather) that LaConco’s son needs him to play with him too,” one comment read.

This as LaConco revealed a few weeks ago on her YouTube channel that Zuma hardly spends time with their son, Sakhumuzi.

She said he has not seen their child for more than five years.

“JZ and I never fought about anything. He just stopped calling, he just stopped supporting the child and seeing us…

“I am making means for the kid to spend time with him. It’s not like he calls us and informs us about his whereabouts or arranges to see the child. I am the one who calls and brings the child wherever he is,” she said.

LaConco also shared that her son does not have a relationship with most of his siblings.

“Some siblings don’t want to have a relationship with him, but some love him, especially the older ones.”

