Hlabisa unveils bold plan to shield SA from deadly disasters

South Africa has taken a major step towards strengthening its disaster preparedness and climate resilience with the official launch of the country’s Early Warnings for All (EW4All) Roadmap.

The announcement was made by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Velenkosini Hlabisa on Saturday evening, on the sidelines of the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction Ministerial Meeting held in Cape Town.

A milestone for disaster resilience

Minister Hlabisa described the launch as a “momentous occasion” for both South Africa and the African continent, noting that the initiative aims to ensure that every citizen is protected by life-saving early warning systems by 2027.

“It is with profound humility and a deep sense of pride that I speak to you today on behalf of the government and the people of South Africa,” said Hlabisa.

“Together, we aspire to foster sustainable development and create pathways for shared prosperity.”

The EW4All initiative is designed to harness innovation, technology, and data to improve the country’s ability to anticipate and respond to natural disasters such as floods, droughts, and storms.

The roadmap forms part of South Africa’s broader commitment to advance disaster risk reduction and climate adaptation strategies.

A symbol of national resolve

Hlabisa said the launch was not just a technical achievement, but a reflection of South Africa’s determination to safeguard communities.

“Through this Roadmap, South Africa demonstrates its readiness to innovate by using advanced technologies and data analytics to enable proactive responses to environmental risks and natural disasters,” he said.

“It reflects our determination to build a future where early warning systems are seamlessly integrated into disaster management practices, contributing to a safer and more resilient world for all.”

He emphasised that disasters “do not respect borders,” adding that collaboration and inclusivity are vital to ensure no community is left behind.

“Solidarity calls for international cooperation and shared knowledge. Equality demands that we confront structural disparities that make some communities more vulnerable than others.

“Sustainability reminds us that resilience is not only about surviving the next disaster but about safeguarding future generations,” he said.

Lessons from past tragedies

Highlighting the importance of early warning systems, the Minister reflected on South Africa’s recent experiences with devastating floods.

“The floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022, which claimed over 500 lives, and the Eastern Cape floods two months later, which claimed more than 100 lives, are painful reminders of why this initiative matters,” said Hlabisa.

He said the launch of the EW4All Roadmap represents the country’s “coordinated response to such tragedies” and reaffirmed the government’s goal to achieve universal early warning coverage within the next two years.

Hlabisa also outlined a 12-month implementation plan that includes launching the G20 Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) Continuity Taskforce, co-chaired by South Africa, India, and Brazil, with the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) serving as its secretariat.

Other key actions include hosting the G20 Resilience Financing Dialogue in Durban in early 2026, developing a Local Resilience Toolkit with partners such as Singapore, Norway, and the African Development Bank (AfDB), and piloting the Recovery Readiness Framework in three South African municipalities.

The country will also host the G20 Resilience Innovation Forum alongside the G20 Summit in Johannesburg and conduct quarterly progress monitoring with the South African Weather Service (Saws) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

A safer world for all

Closing his address, Hlabisa called on all partners to continue working together to build a resilient future.

“The journey before us is not without challenges, but it is filled with opportunities for progress and transformation,” he said.

“Together, let us uphold the spirit of solidarity, equality, and sustainability, building a resilient Africa and a safer world for all.”

