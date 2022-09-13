Sipho Mabena
13 Sep 2022
South Africa

How DNA evidence closed cold gang-rape, robbery case after 5 years

Activists say the case should spur on President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign into law the Criminal Law (Forensic Procedures) Amendment Bill.

A group of community members from Riverlea protest outside the Johannesburg Magistrates court as a suspect appears on charges of Rape inside, 24 February 2022. The suspect was in a position of trust in the community which makes that rape even worse according to them. Picture: Neil McCartney
DNA evidence has nailed an illegal Zimbabwean immigrant who, together with his accomplice, still at large, gang-raped a defenceless Diepsloot mother after bashing her head with a brick in April 2017. Activists say the case serves as an example of the importance of forensic DNA evidence in criminal investigations, and should prompt President Cyril Ramaphosa to speed up the signing of a DNA Bill which is currently sitting on his desk. Assault and rape On that fateful Friday night, Lerato Nkobolo was asleep with her two-month-old baby, in the safety of her home, when the duo knocked on the door,...

