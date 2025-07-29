IEC rejects Mamabolo’s ‘Mandela for President’ party registration over multiple compliance issues

The IEC discovered inconsistencies between the party's constitutional documents and their official registration records.

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has rejected the registration application of Jacob Boy Mamabolo’s “Mandela for President” party.

The commission stated the former ANC MP’s party registration was rejected due to multiple compliance failures and potential voter confusion concerns.

It further claimed the party’s application failed to meet basic registration requirements and raised concerns about possible misrepresentation of party leadership details.

Signature requirements not met

The IEC clarified that, although the party submitted an application for official registration, it was ultimately rejected for failing to comply with mandatory signature requirements and not meeting the threshold of required registered voters.

The commission did not specify the exact number of signatures submitted.

However, according to the board’s website, a Deed of Foundation signed by 1 000 registered voters who support the founding of the party has to be submitted for national-level registration of a party.

Moreover, a Deed of Foundation signed by 500 registered voters is required for provincial and metropolitan or district-level registration, respectively.

Concerns over Nelson Mandela association

Beyond the technical requirements, the IEC raised concerns about the party’s chosen name and branding.

The electoral body noted that “the name ‘Mandela for President’ with associated green and black colours may be construed by voters as connected to founding President Nelson Mandela.”

This concern suggests the commission was worried about potential voter confusion regarding any connection between the new party and South Africa’s late founding president.

Leadership documentation discrepancies

The most significant compliance issue involved discrepancies in the party’s leadership documentation.

The IEC discovered inconsistencies between the party’s constitutional documents and their official registration records.

According to the party’s constitutional preamble, its founding convener is listed as “Mandela Jacob Boy Mamabolo”.

However, the IEC stated that “our registration records in respect of the party leader he appears as only Jacob Boy Mamabolo, which suggests that a material aspect in the registration of the party may have been misrepresented.”

The commission described these discrepancies as existing “between the party’s constitutional documentation and our registration records regarding party leadership”.

The IEC confirmed that despite the application attempt, “the party remains unregistered.”

This means the party cannot participate in elections or operate as an officially recognised political organisation until it addresses all compliance issues and successfully completes the registration process.

