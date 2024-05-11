Initiation abductions on the rise, chief vows fightback

Chief Mahlangu vows to prevent unauthorised initiation kidnappings, emphasising legal compliance and safety for young boys.

Mpumalanga initiates parading at Matshiding in Mpumalanga, 1 July 2022, during their arrival from the initiation school. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

Kidnappings and forcing young boys into initiation schools without their parents’ consent will “not happen under my watch”, Chief Nsizwa Mahlangu, has warned. Mahlangu is a chief in Witbank, Mpumalanga.

Thousands of boys are expected to flock to different initiation schools in the province early next month, said Mahlangu, who is also a senior member of the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee (Picc), a body appointed by the Mpumalanga department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs to ensure the smooth running of the schools.

“During the initiation season, there are people who kidnap children and take them to a mountain without the consent of the parents.

“I will not allow that to happen under my watch as a leader of the Picc task team in the urban areas, which include Witbank, Kriel, Belfast and Ogies.

“Last year in Kriel, a man had abducted about 40 children and took them to his initiation school.

“With the assistance of the police, we managed to free some of them and took them to a legitimate school. This year, we will ensure that won’t happen,” said Mahlangu.

He called on those operating initiation schools to obey the laws and respect the rights of the initiates. He also urged parents to take their children for medical screening.

When a would-be initiate goes to a mountain with a medical report, the traditional sergeant will have a clear picture of their health, Mahlangu said.

Before taking the children to a mountain, Mahlangu urges parents to verify the legitimacy of the school by interacting with the nearest traditional leaders or any other relevant stakeholders.

Cebo Mbuyani from Masoyi, just outside White River, welcomed the chief’s call.

“My sister’s 13-year-old son will be going to the initiation school this year. I will make sure that we take him for a medical screening.”

A total of 35 initiates died in the Eastern Cape last year, according to the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities.