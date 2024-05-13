Mpumalanga school principal fatally stabbed in house robbery

The lifeless body of the principal of Nelson Ngubeni Primary School in Emalahleni was found with multiple stab wounds.

The Mpumalanga police are on the hunt for suspects who fatally stabbed a primary school principal multiple times during a home robbery.

On Wednesday last week, Michael Sali Mabena, the 57-year-old principal of the Nelson Ngubeni Primary School in Emalahleni, was at his home in Ackerville.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the members of the Vosman Police Station were on duty when they were alerted to the tragic incident at about 9.30pm.

“The members went to the scene, where, upon arrival, they were greeted by a sad discovery: The lifeless body of the victim was found in the bedroom, with multiple stab wounds. The victim was unfortunately certified dead by the paramedics who attended the scene as well,” Mdhluli said.

Principal stabbed: Suspects steal vehicle, TV and sound system

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects allegedly stormed into Mabena’s home and robbed him of his vehicle, a black Kia Spotage with registration number DSM 504 MP, his plasma television, and a sound system.

The police confirmed that a murder case has been opened following the stabbing of the primary school principal.

“The suspects behind this incident have not yet been arrested and are currently unknown; however, the probe is continuing with the hope of arresting those responsible,” Mdhluli said.

‘Crime robbing citizens of precious lives’

Provincial South African Police Service (Saps) commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, pleaded with members of the public to work closely with the police in fighting crime.

“Crime is robbing citizens of precious lives and it is therefore imperative for communities to work hand-in-gloves with the police so that the suspects involved in crime are stopped from their evil tracks because if not, they might continue with committing crime and causing more damage.

“In this instance, children were robbed of someone who was busy shaping their lives,” Manamela said.

The police also urged anyone with crucial information that may assist in the investigation to contact the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via the MySaps app. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

