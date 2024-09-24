Inside Tshwane’s disused Women’s Living Heritage Monument [PHOTOS]

The Women's Living Heritage Monument was unveiled in Tshwane 2016 and features artworks and exhibits celebrating the nation's women.

No visitors have yet been able to enjoy the art and exhibits inside the Women’s Living Heritage Memorial. Picture: Pieter Potgieter

In the bustle of central Tshwane, preserved memories sit barricaded in silence.

Closed off from the outside world, the contents of the Women’s Living Heritage Monument should serve as a reminder of lessons learned from landmark contributions to the country’s history.

Eight years after its completion, the only heritage carried by the painstakingly crafted exhibits honoring iconic South African women is the dust gathering on their surfaces.

Text highlighting the facility’s intentions near the entrance. Picture: Pieter Potgieter

Built to honour women of 1956

After monitoring the site for several years, a Democratic Alliance (DA) contingent conducted a site visit at the facility the week before Heritage Day to assess the condition of the memorial.

Led by Gauteng member of the provincial legislature, Leanne de Jager, the group was reportedly denied access until calls to authorities forced those obstructing them to relent.

De Jager and Shadow MEC for Sports, Arts, and Culture, Kingsol Chabala, said that the provincial government has spent at least R280 million on the facility since it was unveiled to the public.

The barren reception facing Church Street. Picture: Pieter Potgieter

Unveiled on Women’s Day 2016 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the 1956 march of 20,000 women to the Union Buildings, its contemplative intentions have stalled.

Among the marque artworks are four bronze statues that honour Lillian Ngoyi, Sophia Williams-de Bruyn, Helen Joseph and Rahima Moosa, which cost a combined R24 million.

Close ups of three of the statues honouring South African legends. Picture: Pieter Potgieter

Wasted economic potential

To date, a certificate of occupancy has not been issued for the city council, with the DA team finding non-compliant fire safety systems, roof leaks, and poor plumbing, among other issues.

De Jager bemoaned the lack of economic activity and wasted tourist and employment potential of the museum.

“We cannot allow such a significant monument, which holds valuable heritage, to remain unused while taxpayers’ money is being spent annually to keep it operational,” she said.

Banners and exhibits honour female struggle icons. Picture: Pieter Potgieter

More money needed

The heritage monument falls under the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts and Culture and the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL).

Spokesperson for the Gauteng Provincial Legislature Nomazwe Ntlokwana said recently that budgetary constraints had prevented the opening of the heritage monument.

“The department is committed to opening the facility, but this is subject to sourcing and approval for the additional requested budget to complete all the works,” Ntlokwana told SABC.

“The department is in talks with Gauteng treasury regarding the matter, since we are already in the budget adjustment window period,” she added.

Inscriptions and other tributes litter the exhibits. Picture: Pieter Potgieter

Maintenance costs escalating

The DA’s De Jager and Chabalala have highlighted other neglected memorial sites, including the Walter Sisulu Square in Soweto, which cost R160 million to build and has now fallen victim to vandalism.

In addition to the combined R440 million spent on the Walter Sisulu and Women’s memorials, the province is spending nearly R10 million annually to maintain these and two other sites.

R5.6 million is allocated for maintaining the Women’s Living Heritage Memorial, while R2.9 million and R700,000 are spent on sites in Boipatong and Kagiso, respectively.

