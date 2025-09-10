Israel attack on Qatar ‘blatant violation of international law’, Dirco says

France called Israel’s attack “unacceptable”, while the UK said it violated Qatar’s sovereignty and Saudi Arabia denounced it as “a brutal Israeli aggression.

South Africa has joined several nations in condemning Israel’s attack on Hamas in Qatar.

Israel, on Tuesday, carried out an attack targeting senior Hamas leadership in Doha, prompting near-unanimous global criticism.

US President Donald Trump expressed his ire at Israel’s attack, saying he’s not “thrilled” about the attacks, assuring Qatar that it will never happen again.

Qatar, a close US ally, has been a leading mediator in American-supported ceasefire talks aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

The strikes hit a civilian building in a residential area, which purportedly housed members of the Political Bureau of Hamas, killing five Hamas members and a Qatari security officer.

International Relations Department (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said Pretoria condemns the attack by Israel.

“The attack on Qatari territory constitutes a blatant violation of international law, breaching the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, while also compromising the safeguarding of civilians as outlined in the United Nations Charter and international humanitarian law.

“This flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the state of Qatar comes against the background of the Government of Qatar playing a prominent role as facilitator to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages held by Hamas,” Phiri said.

Phiri added that South Africa extends its support to Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the Government of the State of Qatar.

“The Government of South Africa calls for an immediate ceasefire in Israel’s genocidal war against the Palestinian people, as well as to cease its military actions so that negotiations for a just peace can commence.”

France called Israel’s attack “unacceptable”, while the UK said it violated Qatar’s sovereignty. Saudi Arabia denounced it as “a brutal Israeli aggression”.

“Israel’s strike on Hamas leadership in Doha confirms the Israeli government’s lack of interest in a negotiated end to the war in Gaza and poisons the environment for any country to mediate going forward,” said Robert Malley, a former top Middle East official in the Obama and Biden administrations, in a report in the Washington Post.

“The lack of significant domestic Israeli political opposition to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s decision to strike reflects how ‘utter devastation and unconditional surrender’ have become a broadly accepted policy in the country amid its ongoing conflicts with regional rivals,” said Malley.

Israel’s war on Gaza has reportedly killed at least 64 605 people and wounded 163 319 since October 2023. Thousands more are believed to be under the rubble.

A total of 1 139 people were killed in Israel during the 7 October attacks, and about 200 were taken captive.

