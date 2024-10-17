South Africa

By Enkosi Selane

17 Oct 2024

It’s been a week already and Soweto water disruptions will continue for many more days

The utility assured Soweto residents that alternative water supply arrangements would be made for affected areas.

Picture: iStock

Residents in 10 Soweto townships are set to face yet another week of inconsistent water supply.

According to Johannesburg Water the interruptions which began on Thursday, 10 October at 7am, will only conclude on 24 October at 4pm.

During this time residents will have a “disrupted water” supply.

“[The] reason for the interruption is structural and geotechnical investigations to establish the ground conditions below and around the Jabulani Reservoir” a notice of the interference read.

Johannesburg Water said the 15-day diversion will enable improved service delivery for residents and a continuity of water supply.

ALSO READ: Joburg CBD to have no water for 4 days, including this weekend: What you need to know

Affected areas

Residents in the following areas will be impacted by the disruption:

  • Jabulani
  • Jabavu
  • Central
  • White City
  • Moroka
  • Moletsane
  • Tladi
  • Phiri
  • Senoane
  • Zola South

All streets in these suburbs will be affected.

The utility assured residents that alternative water supply arrangements would be made for affected areas.

ALSO READ: ‘We have to wake up at 1am to get water’ – Life grinds to a halt in Westbury amid outages

Unplanned maintenances

Residents in Orlando East and West, and surrounding areas were also alerted to an unplanned maintenance underway.

All streets in these regions will be affected.

Joburg Water could not disclose the duration of the interruption.

“There is currently no estimated time for completion.”

Additionally, the utility said the interruption resulted from a burst pipeline in Orlando East.

Those affected will experience low pressure to no water supply.

The utility said alternative water supply arrangements would be made for affected areas, with further details on the location of the water tankers to be provided.

NOW READ: Gauteng water crisis: ‘The crisis we sought to prevent has now materialised’

