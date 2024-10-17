It’s been a week already and Soweto water disruptions will continue for many more days

Residents in 10 Soweto townships are set to face yet another week of inconsistent water supply.

According to Johannesburg Water the interruptions which began on Thursday, 10 October at 7am, will only conclude on 24 October at 4pm.

During this time residents will have a “disrupted water” supply.

“[The] reason for the interruption is structural and geotechnical investigations to establish the ground conditions below and around the Jabulani Reservoir” a notice of the interference read.

Johannesburg Water said the 15-day diversion will enable improved service delivery for residents and a continuity of water supply.

Affected areas

Residents in the following areas will be impacted by the disruption:

Jabulani

Jabavu

Central

White City

Moroka

Moletsane

Tladi

Phiri

Senoane

Zola South

All streets in these suburbs will be affected.

The utility assured residents that alternative water supply arrangements would be made for affected areas.

Unplanned maintenances

Residents in Orlando East and West, and surrounding areas were also alerted to an unplanned maintenance underway.

All streets in these regions will be affected.

Joburg Water could not disclose the duration of the interruption.

“There is currently no estimated time for completion.”

Additionally, the utility said the interruption resulted from a burst pipeline in Orlando East.

Those affected will experience low pressure to no water supply.

The utility said alternative water supply arrangements would be made for affected areas, with further details on the location of the water tankers to be provided.

