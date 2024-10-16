Joburg CBD to have no water for 4 days: What you need to know

Johannesburg Water issued a customer notice on Wednesday warning Joburg Central region residents of an impending water shutdown.

According to the utility, the outage is set to last four days, beginning from 18 October at 8pm until 21 October at the same time.

“[The] reason for the interruption is the installation of four valves at Hector Norris Pump Station as part of the ongoing upgrade project,” the notice read.

According to the utility, the 72-hour diversion will enable improved service delivery for residents, and also allow a continuity of water supply.

Affected areas

Residents in the following areas will be impacted by the disruption:

Johannesburg CBD

Newtown

Selby

Jeppestown

Doornfontein

Forest Hill

Turffontein

Rosettenville

La Rochelle

Turf Club

All streets in the aforementioned regions will be affected.

The utility assured residents that alternative water supply arrangements would be made for affected areas.

Residents are advised to prepare for the shutdown and make necessary arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

Unplanned maintenances

Residents in Region E part of Johannesburg were alerted of an unplanned maintenance underway in the area.

Joburg Water could not disclose the duration of the interruption.

“There is currently no estimated time for completion.”

Additionally, the utility said the interruption resulted from a burst pipeline on 74 and 54 Third Avenue in Kew.

Those affected will experience low pressure to no water supply.

Bramley

Bramley View

Bramley Gardens

Alexandra (certain parts)

Lombardy East and West

Lyndhurst (certain parts)

River Park

Kew

Rembrandt Park

Fairmount

Sandringham

Sydenham

Savoy Estate

Sunningdale

All streets in the regions mentioned above (except Alexandra and Lyndhurst) will be affected.

