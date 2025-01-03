Taps run dry in Lenasia, Lawley and Orange Farm, as Joburg water ramp up restrictions

Joburg Water urged residents to report any areas experiencing low pressure or no water.

Johannesburg Water is increasing restrictions in the city as residents in Lenasia and Orange Farm continue to have unreliable water supply.

The utility announced it will “progressively increase the number of daily sites restricted to build capacity as demand increases” following the resumption of daily water restrictions on 27 December.

The situation remains particularly challenging in Lenasia, where multiple reservoirs are under close monitoring.

The Lenasia Hospital Hill and High-Level reservoirs have reached critically low levels, leading to several daily interventions.

These measures include closing water outlets overnight to build capacity for the following day’s supply and cutting water during the day when needed.

“Residents in the affected supply zone may face low water pressure or intermittent supply, with some potentially experiencing a complete lack of water,” Johannesburg Water explained.

Southern Johannesburg dry

Similar challenges persist in Orange Farm, where reservoir levels remain low.

There the utility is closing outlets at night and reopening them in the morning at both Orange Farm and Lawley reservoirs.

Stable systems in other areas

In contrast to the southern regions, the broader Johannesburg Water systems are maintaining stability.

The Commando System, which includes the Crosby and Brixton reservoirs, reports steady operations with both pumps running at Crosby and stable tower levels at Brixton.

However, the Hursthill 1 reservoir is currently empty and operating in bypass mode. It is still managing to supply surrounding areas though.

Meanwhile, the Randburg Roodepoort systems are showing particularly strong performance, with Linden 1 and 2 reservoirs, Waterval tower, and Quellerina all maintaining normal capacity levels and supply.

Blairgowrie, Helderkruin, Kensington B, and Witpoortjie reservoirs are also reporting stable conditions with fair supply.

The Sandton system maintains stable water supply levels after a planned closure of the Sandton meter from 7 pm on Thursday until 6 am on Friday, as part of ongoing water demand management efforts.

The Midrand systems, including Grand Central, Erand, and Diepsloot, are currently reporting satisfactory levels and stable supply.

Joburg Water’s ongoing management

Johannesburg Water urged residents to report any areas experiencing low pressure or no water through available channels, noting these issues “will most likely be day-to-day operational issues.”

The utility has committed to speeding up repairs and addressing bursts and leaks to minimise water losses.

It also encouraged residents to adhere to Level 1 water restrictions and emphasised the importance of water conservation.

“Where there are incidents of rainfall, customers are encouraged to harvest/collect rainwater for non-consumption use,” the utility advised.

