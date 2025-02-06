Nearly week-long water crisis deepens as Johannesburg maintenance affects over 80 areas

On Thursday, Joburg Water said further details on alternative water supply to customers would be provided, though the utility did not say when.

A major water infrastructure maintenance project in Johannesburg’s inner city, at the Hector Norris pump station has extended well beyond its planned completion date, affecting more than 80 areas across the city.

The project, which began at 6pm on 31 January, was initially scheduled to conclude on Monday, at 6pm on 3 February.

However, the maintenance continues to disrupt water supply throughout the region.

The reason for the now prolonged interruption and maintenance is a burst pipe.

Johannesburg Water confirmed on Wednesday that while some progress has been made, work remains ongoing.

“Johannesburg Water is pleased to report that welding work is complete. The line will be recharged for leakage checks, bringing us closer to full water supply restoration,” the utility stated.

Johannesburg water service restoration attempts

The situation has been marked by fluctuating service levels.

On Wednesday, the utility announced a temporary breakthrough, stating: “As part of our mitigation efforts, full supply has been restored to affected customers. The team has successfully switched to an alternative mainline and is actively pumping water into the inner city to maintain service while pipeline repairs continue.”

However, this improvement proved short-lived. By Thursday, Joburg Water issued a new customer notice indicating that 80 areas were again without water or experiencing reduced supply.

Joburg Water reservoir status

The latest system status report shows most reservoirs maintaining stable levels, though Hurst Hill Reservoir 2 and Berea Reservoir are reporting fair levels, indicating potential pressure management challenges as repairs continue.

Johannesburg Water has assured residents that “regular updates will be provided on the progress of the maintenance” and acknowledged the inconvenience to customers, expressing appreciation for their “patience and understanding as we work to complete this critical repair.”

According to the utility, the maintenance is expected to benefit consumers through improved service delivery.

Areas affected by maintenance

The planned maintenance at Hector Norris Pump Station, which began on January 31, continues to affect dozens of areas.

The areas affected include:

Johannesburg CBD

Newtown

Selby

Jeppestown

Doorfontein

Forest Hill

Turfontein

Rossetenville

La Rochelle

Turf Club

Kenilworth

Towerby

De Wetshof

Observatory

Bruma

Cyrildene

Bezuidenhout Valley

Betrams

Lorentzville

Judith’s Paarl

Troyville

Parktown

Victoria

Linksfield

Glenhazel

Rouxille

Highlands North

Sandringham

Percelia Estate

Fairmount

Talboton

Rouxville

Glensan

Dunhill

Abbotsford

Oaklands

Melrose

Cheltondale

Houghton

Waverley

Saxonwold

Hyde Park

Illovo

Parkview

Killarney

Craighall

Hursthill

Crown (Industrial)

Fordsburg

Mayfair

Berea

Forest Town

Kensington

Mountain View

New Doornfontein

Bramfontein

Hillbrow

Yeoville

Malvern

Amalgam

Amalgam Ext

Burghersdorp Ext. 1

City West

Crown

Crown City

Crown City Ext

Crown Ext

Crown North

Homestead Park

Micor Industrial

Paarlshoop

Selby Ext

Albertville Ext. 2

Coronationville

Greymont

Martindale

Montclare

Newclare

Newlands

Triomf

Westbury

Westdene

Albertville Ext. 1

Emmarentia

Melville

Richmond

Greenside

Montgomery Park

