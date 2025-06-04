Johannesburg Water systems gradually recovering following Rand Water maintenance

After each maintenance phase is completed, systems may require up to 14 days to fully recover and return to normal water supply levels.

Johannesburg Water says it is implementing technical measures to restore the water supply across the city, following the completion of the first phase of Rand Water’s maintenance programme and the completion of the Palmiet system maintenance, which took 10 hours on Tuesday.

According to the utility, the most affected systems are showing improvement despite ongoing challenges at three key reservoirs.

The utility announced that recovery efforts are progressing after Rand Water completed maintenance work on the Palmiet system on Tuesday, 3 June 2025.

However, Alexander Park, Grand Central and President Park reservoirs remain critically low, having experienced reduced levels even before the maintenance period began.

Water recovery efforts underway

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala confirmed that restoration processes resumed on Tuesday, 3 June, with the entity implementing various interventions.

According to Shabalala, the utility has implemented throttling measures and temporarily closed certain outlets to support system recovery across the affected network.

Shabalala added that direct feed systems have stabilised and are now supplying water adequately.

However, the restoration of critically low systems will require patience from residents, with full recovery expected to take between two and three days.

Shabalala said, “The entity is closely monitoring all impacted systems and will implement configuration interventions to support system recovery.”

“Alternative water supply, through stationary and roaming water tankers, remains in place and will continue until all affected systems have recovered, and water supply is restored.”

Unplanned maintenance challenges

Separate from the Rand Water maintenance, Johannesburg Water is dealing with unplanned repairs that have extended into Tuesday evening.

The maintenance work affects residents in Rosettenville, The Hill, Turffontein, La Rochelle, and Glenesk areas, with all streets in these neighbourhoods experiencing either low pressure or complete water outages.

The unplanned maintenance, which began on Monday, 2 June, at 3pm, has been extended until 4 June at 8pm.

The work involves repairs to an air valve along the G15 bulk line, which runs from Forrest Hill Reservoir towards Hector Norris Pump Station.

Ongoing Rand Water maintenance programme

Looking ahead, Johannesburg Water continues to warn residents about Rand Water’s maintenance, which began on 3 June and is set to conclude on 21 July 2025.

This extensive work on bulk water infrastructure will impact multiple Johannesburg Water systems throughout the maintenance period.

The Palmiet System maintenance, which was completed on 3 June, affected several key areas, including:

Sandton Systems,

Alexander Park Reservoir,

South Hills Tower,

Randjieslaagte Reservoir,

Linksfield Reservoir, and

Midrand Systems.

The work involved isolation of Klipriviersberg for cleaning and inspection, reducing pumping capacity to 67% for ten hours.

Future Rand water maintenance schedule

The Eikenhof System will experience significant disruptions from 30 June 2025 to 21 July 2025.

This maintenance will impact the:

Commando System covering Hursthill, Brixton and Crosby areas,

Lenasia Systems,

Randburg and Roodepoort Systems,

Soweto Systems,

Crown Gardens Reservoir,

Eagles Nest Reservoir, and

Aeroton Reservoir.

The maintenance involves pipe leak repairs at Rand Water’s Zuikerbosch Plant and cleaning of sedimentation tanks at the Vereeniging Plant.

Operations will cease completely for six hours, then operate at 50% capacity for 42 hours, before increasing to 80% capacity for the remaining 19 days.

The Zwartkojes System will also undergo maintenance from 30 June to 2 July 2025, affecting:

Crown Gardens,

Eagles Nest Reservoir,

Parktown,

Berea,

Forrest Hill,

Alan Manor,

Naturena, and

Hector Norris Pump Station.

This work involves valve replacements at Zwartkopjes Station and will result in no pumping for the entire duration of the maintenance work.

Shabalala advised residents that after each maintenance phase is completed, systems may require up to 14 days to fully recover and return to normal water supply levels.

