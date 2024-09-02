Justice Minister Thembi Simelane to ‘clarify VBS issues’ to Parliament [VIDEO]

Simelane is also expected to appear before the African National Congress' (ANC) integrity commission to explain her part in the VBS matter.

Embattled Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Thembi Simelane is expected to explain her involvement in the VBS Mutual Bank scandal in Parliament.

Simelane will appear before the Justice Portfolio Committee on Friday.

According to the notice sent out by the department’s communications services, Simelane will appear before the committee to “present clarity on issues related to VBS”.

Watch Fikile Mbalule saying Thembi Simelane will have to appear before the ANC’s integrity commisson

ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula told eNCA they will get a report from Simelane.

“We’ll get the report and than Thembi will have to go to the integrity commission. We are expecting a full report from her in terms of what has been reported… She has to report to the SG.”

“Dodgy loan’

The justice minister allegedly took a R575 600 “commercial loan” from Gundo Wealth Solutions, owned by Ralliom Razwinane, and brokered unlawful investments of R349 million into the now defunct VBS Mutual Bank by the Polokwane Municipality while she was mayor of the city in 2016.

The justice minister allegedly used the “loan” from the company owned by Ralliom Razwinane to purchase a coffee shop in Sandton

Razwinane is facing charges for allegedly acting as an agent to secure business for VBS from municipalities.

Clarification

Several opposition parties and civil society organisations last week called for Simelane to urgently clarify corruption allegations that linked her to the VBS scandal.

DA MP and justice spokesperson Glynnis Breytenbach said the party is “deeply concerned by the disturbing revelations” surrounding Simelane.

“At the very least, the minister needs to be brought before parliament to account for what measures she intends to put in place to manage the glaring conflict of interest between herself as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development and her role involving the National Prosecuting Authority, which must surely be investigating the minister and this transaction.”

Coffee shop

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa summoned Simelane to provide a detailed report on allegations that link her to the VBS scandal.

ActionSA has also lodged a complaint with the Public Protector against Simelane

Simelane used the “loan” to buy a coffee shop in two transactions in October 2016. The payments appear linked to kickbacks received in exchange for large deposits by Polokwane Municipality into VBS.

The Citizen visited the Fredman Towers office building in Sandton to verify whether Simelane’s coffee shop, called Silvana’s was still operating, but was told the shop had been vacant since last year and only occupied in February this year, when a new tenant moved in.

