‘Leave no one behind’ – Ramaphosa calls on South Africans to unite in new year

Ramaposa said it had always been South Africa's greatest strength that its people were able to come together in times of difficulty

South Africans welcome the Springboks at OR Tambo International Airport on October 31, 2023 in Kempton Park, South Africa. The Springboks made history when they beat fierce rivals New Zealand in Paris to win a record fourth Rugby World Cup title. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

As South Africans celebrated the dawn of 2024, President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to unite in the new year.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation in a new years message, admitting it has been a bleak year for most South Africans.

Unity

The president said it had always been South Africa‘s greatest strength that its people were able to come together in times of difficulty.

“As long as we remain united, as long as we continue to work together, as long as we are united around our common vision, we will succeed and go farther.

“As we look back on the year that has passed and the challenges it has brought, we must look to the future with hope. We must continue to move forward. We must never lose our courage and we must remain determined to leave no one behind,” Ramaphosa said.

Global concerns

Ramaphosa said South Africa also remained engaged in matters of global concern in advancing the country’s development.

“As a country that itself emerged from a bitter past to build a united nation, we will continue to work for reconciliation, peace and an end to conflict and war. We have maintained a principled position against the continued oppression of the Palestinian people and reaffirmed our support for their quest for full nationhood.

“We are deeply concerned by the onslaught against the residents of Gaza and the West Bank. We condemn all violence against civilians, both Palestinian and Israeli. We call for an immediate ceasefire and dialogue towards a lasting and peaceful resolution of the conflict,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said nothing of Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

Solidarity

In November, Ramaphosa urged South Africans to guard against the Israel-Palestine conflict turning South Africans against each other.

Ramaphosa said the conflict in Gaza called for solidarity, tolerance and dialogue

“No matter how strong our views on this matter, we must guard against this conflict turning us against each other as South Africans,” Ramaphosa said.

