‘Top SANDF generals can’t cry like babies’: Legoete slams ‘amateurish, reckless’ remarks after ‘Mickey Mouse’ statement

'If a general speaks like this he is either naive, incompetent or does not know his work,' the ANC MP said on Monday.

ANC MP Dakota Legoete has strongly pushed back against comments from South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Surgeon-General Ntshavheni Peter Maphaha.

Speaking at a soldier’s funeral in the Free State on Sunday, Maphaha described South Africa’s borders as “unprotected” and “porous,” warning that the nation was vulnerable.

He went further, accusing the government of running a “Mickey Mouse” defence force.

His comments come in the wake of 14 SANDF troops losing their lives in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Legoete slams SANDF general Ntshavheni Peter Maphaha’s remarks

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika on Monday, Legoete, who chairs parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans, expressed disappointment that Maphaha’s statements came during a period of mourning for fallen soldiers.

He also pointed out that Maphaha’s remarks contradicted the recent assurances from SANDF chief General Rudzani Maphwanya regarding the country’s security.

“We did ask the chief of the national defence force, General Maphwanya, that, is the country safe? Are our borders safe?

The chief of the defence force guaranteed us as a portfolio committee only now to realise that one of his subordinates, who is a lieutenant-general, is saying something different. We can’t have the army top brass speaking in four tongues,” Legoete said.

The ANC MP argued that given the recent scrutiny of the SANDF, military officials should be focusing on communicating “positive stories” about the army and national security.

“We can’t have a crying general who has the responsibility to defend the sovereignty as well as the territorial integrity of the country complaining. We can’t have such generals,” he said.

Legoete questions SANDF general Ntshavheni Peter Maphaha’s competency

Legoete did not hold back in questioning Maphaha’s suitability for his role.

“If a general speaks like this, he is either naive, incompetent or does not know his work.”

He said Maphaha’s duties were clearly defined in the Constitution, which mandates the SANDF to protect the country’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, citizens, and international commitments.

“Now, for a general to cast aspersions on our mission in the DRC, which is part of the international group, is very amateurish, irresponsible and reckless because a general speaking like this creates a trust deficit between the system or the establishment and the public.

“So for a general to say like this, it means the country’s in trouble. He needs to explain more. We need to get his competency level. We need to understand how he qualified to be a general if he does not know his responsibility.”

Call for ministerial intervention

Legoete urged Defence Minister Angie Motshekga and Maphwanya to intervene.

“We know, even in other countries, generals can’t speak as they wish because a general is a person of privilege who has the military capability and capacity to cause instability in the country.”

He also criticised Maphaha for complaining about border security while holding a senior military position.

“You can’t complain about the safety of borders when it’s your responsibility when you are paid by taxpayers to ensure that you defend the territory, the republic, and the people.”

According to Legoete, Maphaha should have used official channels — such as the minister or Parliament— to voice his concerns rather than making public remarks at a funeral.

“For him to talk anti-establishment statements at a funeral — it creates doubt and trust deficit between the state and its people. It’s wrong for it to be said by anybody who’s wearing a uniform.

“There must be protocol. There must be decorum. We are running a national defence force; it’s not also a Mickey Mouse establishment or a private company.”

He further emphasised that SANDF officials must use the military command council to implement strategies for border security.

“That is part of their work. They can’t cry like babies.”

Funding SANDF

Despite his criticism, Legoete acknowledged that the SANDF requires more funding to operate effectively.

“The president so far has made a commitment that they will increase their funding to the defence force.”

He stressed the importance of strengthening national security.

“We need to improve. The time now has come that South Africa must take its rightful space in ensuring that its citizens are properly protected and its people are properly benefiting from the taxes they pay to pay for the salaries of soldiers, the police and intelligence. It can’t continue like this.”

