‘Not now’: SANDF soldier warns against withdrawal of troops from DRC at funeral

The remains of falled SANDF soldiers handed over at the Swartkop Air Force Base in Centurion on 13 February 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda The Citizen

A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier has called on the government to maintain its military presence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), despite the recent loss of 14 soldiers in combat.

The troops, deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) for peacekeeping, died during battles with M23 rebels in the eastern DRC between 23 and 27 January.

Their remains were repatriated to South Africa last week and handed over to their families at the Air Force Base Swartkop in Pretoria after logistical delays.

One of the fallen soldiers, Rifleman Derrick Maluleke, was laid to rest on Sunday in Hlaneki village, Limpopo.

SANDF soldiers want to return from DRC

Speaking at Maluleke’s funeral, his childhood friend and fellow soldier, Private Vutivi Baloyi, shared his last moments with him before his passing.

“When the SAMIDRC battalion was formed, Derrick was one of those few guys who were on the list to join the battalion. I left them in Lohatla in December 2024.

“Derrick came on the 20th of December for a leave, then [in] January, he went back. The day before I went back, we met here at home,” he said.

Baloyi recalled that he later rejoined Maluleke in January as part of the SAMIDRC deployment but was eventually withdrawn.

He revealed that Maluleke had told him some troops wanted to return home.

“He said the people on the other side are crying to come back. You can’t cry to go where people are trying to come back. Maybe it’s for a good cause that you leave and that is when I withdrew.

“I left him with my bags, and I said, ‘Maybe I’ll find you on the other side’, not knowing that it won’t be,” he said.

No to SANDF withdrawal

Expressing his firm stance against withdrawing troops, Baloyi emphasised the importance of continuing the mission in honour of the fallen soldiers.

“Unlike those who are calling that maybe the soldiers should be withdrawn from DRC.

“I say we can’t do that, not now. It is not something that maybe we can be withdrawn.

“We need to do this in honour of our fallen heroes. With these few words, Derrick, where you are, we will fight for you.”

‘Unsung hero’

SANDF chief General Rudzani Maphwanya also paid tribute to Maluleke, hailing the “unsung hero” for his bravery and dedication.

“When death faced him, he himself continued to fight and carry on the battle. He is the embodiment of those brave warriors, the ones that we will never forget.

“He himself fought with velour and dedication. He is one of the few that had indicated that they will never let down their comrades,” he said.

Maphwanya described Maluleke as a “humble giant” who “literally died with his boots on”.

“His honesty was a hallmark of the respect he commanded to his peers, his trustworthiness and even the highest respect by his superiors.

“His bravery was an epitome of his willingness to carry out daring and dangerous operations and paid an ultimate, supreme sacrifice with his life.”

SANDF deployed to DRC for national interests

The SANDF chief also dismissed claims that South Africa’s involvement in the DRC was driven by other motives beyond peacekeeping.

“We are in DRC not for personal gains but to advance our national interests,” Maphwanya remarked.

“Security is considered relative, in that you cannot have a safe and free society with reciprocated economic advancement [and] development unless our neighbouring countries are safe and stable.

“So Rifleman Maluleke was out there in the DRC to foster peace and guarantee that we all enjoy a better life and economic prosperity,” he added.

