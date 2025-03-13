Level 6 weather warning issued for parts of KZN: Which areas are at risk of flooding?

Areas along the KZN coast are urged to prepare for heavy downpours and potential flooding from Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.

Residents along the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) coast are warned of disruptive rainfall that is due on Thursday and Friday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a level 6 warning for large sections of the coastline on Wednesday.

A lesser warning was also issued for inland areas as heavy rains continue to threaten communities in the province.

Weather warning for KZN

The level 6 warning will apply to areas along the coast from Margate and Port Shepstone to Ballito and KwaDukuza.

Rain is expected from midday in KZN, with the highest volumes expected from the early evening until Friday morning.

Floods have brought tragedy to KZN already this year, including the destruction of homes and the loss of 11 lives earlier in March.

Saws warns that the disruptive rainfall has the potential to flood roads, bridges and other low-lying areas.

Other areas warned to prepare for heavy rainfall include:

Umzumbe

Umuziwabantu

Umtentweni

Southport

Pumula

Mathulini

Ifafa

Scottburgh

Luthuli

Umgababa

Durban

Fast-flowing rivers pose a danger to pedestrians and motorists alike, with anyone encountering a large stream encouraged not to attempt a crossing.

Heavy rains could also disrupt essential services and well as create conditions conducive to mudslides.

Weather update for tomorrow, 13 March 2025:

Heavy rain inland

Areas within KZN’s interior have been issued a level 4 warning, with heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible hail expected throughout inland KZN.

On Thursday, scattered showers are expected for much of inland South Africa, from the southernmost parts of the inland Western Cape to Free State, Gauteng, and Mpumalanga.

Data on average annual rainfall in KZN for the last decade shows an upward trend in the intensity and severity of storms.

January and February recorded 166.8mm and 54.7mm of rain, respectively. In 2023, the province registered 1 026.4mm and 844.1mm in 2024.

