Load reduction: Here are the areas affected this week

By Oratile Mashilo

5 August 2025

09:03 am

Load reduction will be implemented during peak demand periods

Load reduction schedule

Picture: iStock

Residents in Gauteng must expect load reduction as Eskom-serviced areas continue to face scheduled power cuts.

According to Eskom, load reduction will be carried out from Tuesday to Sunday.

Consumers can expect approximately six and five hours of outages, with varying time slots for different areas.

Areas affected

Load reduction will be implemented during peak demand periods from 5am to 9am and 5pm to 10pm.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” said Eskom.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction (5am-9am) include Rabie Ridge, Protea Glen and its extensions, Ivory Park, Kaalfontein and Duduza .

Other affected areas include Katlehong Heights, Sebokeng extensions, and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction (5pm-10pm) impacts regions including Vereeniging, Sharpville, Sebokend and its extensions, Westside Park, and Daveyton.

The affected areas in Gauteng include:

  • Vosloorus
  • Orange Farm
  • Spruitview
  • Protea Glen
  • Winterveldt
  • Mabopane
  • Vryburg
  • Odinburg Gardens
  • Elandsfontein

To see if your area is affected click on, or download, the document below.

Load-reduction-schedule-GAUTENG-AUG-2025Download

Load reduction schedule: Tuesday, 5 August – Sunday, 10 August

Eskom adds more power to electricity grid as G20 summit approaches

