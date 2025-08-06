South Africa

Here’s the Cape Town load reduction schedule for the rest of this week

By Oratile Mashilo

6 August 2025

Load shedding has been suspended but areas in Cape Town will still have planned outages. Here's who will be affected

Load reduction schedule for Cape Town

Although Eskom has suspended load shedding across the country, Western Cape residents can expect load reduction to continue this week.

According to Eskom, load reduction is carried out from Monday to Sunday.

“Illegal connections and electricity theft burdens transformer load. While load shedding remains suspended, Eskom implements load reduction.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” said Eskom.

Areas affected

Cape Town residents will have two hours of power cuts, with varying time slots for different block areas.

Phillippi East will have outages between 5am to 7am, while Crossroads will have load reduction twice in a day, during the morning and also at 5pm until 7pm daily.

Other areas that will have outages during both periods include Klipfontein and Mfuleni.

Morning load reduction (5am-7am) impacts block A areas with the evening schedule (5pm-7pm) affecting the block B areas.

Block A areas:

  • Philippi East;
  • Crossroads;
  • Klipfontein; and
  • Mfuleni.

Block B areas:

  • Philippi;
  • Crossroads;
  • Klipfontein;
  • Eersterivier;
  • Mfuleni;
  • Highgate (Silversands);
  • Part of Airport Industrial;
  • Khaya; and
  • Mandela Park (Khayelitsha).

To see if your area is affected click on, or download, the document below.

Western-Cape-Aug-2025Download

Load reduction schedule: Wednesday, 6 August – Tuesday, 12 August

