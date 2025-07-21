South Africa

Load reduction: Here’s this week’s Gauteng schedule

21 July 2025

Load reduction will be implemented during peak demand periods from 5am to 9am and 5pm to 10pm.

Load reduction schedule

Picture: iStock

Residents in Gauteng must expect load reduction as Eskom-serviced areas continue to face scheduled power cuts.

According to Eskom, load reduction will be carried out on Monday through Sunday.

Consumers can expect approximately six and five hours of outages, with varying time slots for different areas.

Areas affected

Load reduction will be implemented during peak demand periods from 5am to 9am and 5pm to 10pm.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” said Eskom.

Areas experiencing morning load reduction (5am-9am) include Orange Farm and its extensions, Sharpeville, Mabopane, Garankuwa and Winterveldt.

Other affected areas include Katlehong Heights, Sebokeng extensions, and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction (5pm-10pm) impacts regions including Thabiso, Spruit View, Orlando East, Diepkloof and surrounding areas

Other affected zones include Cuba, Graceland, Havana, Lakeside and Palm Springs.

The affected areas in Gauteng include:

  • Ga-Rankuwa
  • Orange Farm
  • Diepkloof
  • Protea Glen
  • Meadowlands
  • Mabopane
  • Kagiso
  • Vosloorus
  • Sebokeng

To see if your area is affected click on, or download, the document below.

Load-reduction-schedule-GAUTENG-JULY-2025Download

Load reduction schedule: Monday, 21 July – Sunday, 27 July

