Eskom: Cape Town’s weekly load reduction continues this week

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

Multiple areas in Cape Town will continue to face scheduled power cuts as Eskom implements load reduction measures across the city.

The schedule runs daily from Monday to Sunday, despite load shedding remaining suspended.

Eskom’s power cuts occur twice daily.

Consumers can expect approximately four hours of outages during morning periods and five hours during evening periods.

Eskom equipment protection drives load reduction

“Illegal connections and electricity theft burden transformer load. While load shedding remains suspended, Eskom implements load reduction from 5am – 9am and 5pm – 10pm,” the utility stated.

Eskom previously stated that these interventions are necessary to protect critical infrastructure.

“The continued pressure on our transformers/mini-substations due to illegal connections and electricity theft in some areas necessitates load reduction to avoid equipment damage,” the company explained.

ALSO READ: How to read and upload your meter readings — and will it save you money?

Affected areas under Eskom’s load reduction schedule

According to the current Eskom load reduction schedule, many areas across the Western Cape will continue to face scheduled power cuts during peak hours.

The affected communities are divided into two main blocks, with load reduction occurring in the mornings and evenings.

The schedule follows a consistent daily rotation, allowing residents to anticipate and plan for power outages at the same times each day.

Block A affected areas:

Philippi East

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Mfuleni

Block B affected: areas

Philippi

Crossroads

Klipfontein

Eersterivier

Mfuleni

Highgate (Silversands)

Part of Airport Industrial

Khaya

Mandela Park (Khayelitsha)

This week, all affected areas will experience load reduction at identical times:

Morning cuts: 5am – 7am daily

Evening cuts: 5pm – 7pm daily

READ NEXT: These are the Gauteng areas affected by Eskom’s load reduction this week