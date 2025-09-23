South Africa

Load reduction in Cape Town: Check if your area is affected

By Oratile Mashilo

23 September 2025

08:38 am

Cape Town residents will have two hours of power cuts, with varying time slots for different areas.

Cape Town's load reduction

Picture: iStock

While Eskom has suspended load shedding nationwide, some Western Cape residents will still face electricity outages this week.

Eskom said the load reduction would run from Monday to Sunday, targeting areas where the grid is under strain.

“Illegal connections and electricity theft place a heavy burden on transformers,” the utility explained. “Although load shedding remains suspended, Eskom is implementing load reduction to protect infrastructure.”

The power utility added that persistent pressure on transformers and mini-substations in some communities makes load reduction necessary to prevent equipment damage.

Areas affected

Cape Town residents will have two hours of power cuts, with varying time slots for different block areas.

Phillippi East will have outages between 5am to 7am, while Crossroads will have load reduction twice in a day, during the morning and also at 5pm until 7pm daily.

Other areas that will have outages during both periods include Klipfontein and Mfuleni.

Morning load reduction (5am-7am) impacts block A areas with the evening schedule (5pm-7pm) affecting the block B areas.

Block A areas:

  • Philippi East;
  • Crossroads;
  • Klipfontein; and
  • Mfuleni.

Block B areas:

  • Philippi;
  • Crossroads;
  • Klipfontein;
  • Eersterivier;
  • Mfuleni;
  • Highgate (Silversands);
  • Part of Airport Industrial;
  • Khaya; and
  • Mandela Park (Khayelitsha).

To see if your area is affected click on, or download, the document below.

Western-Cape-Sept-2025Download

Load reduction schedule: Tuesday, 23 September – Monday, 29 September

