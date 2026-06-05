Cape Town set for clear, cool weekend with chance of Sunday rain

The Mother City is in for a fine Saturday, with clear skies expected.

Cape Town residents can look forward to a largely pleasant weekend, with Saturday bringing sunny skies and mild temperatures before cloud cover and a slight chance of rain move in on Sunday, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Clear skies and mild temperatures make for ideal outdoor conditions

The Mother City is in for a fine Saturday, with the weather service forecasting clear skies throughout most of the day and temperatures reaching a comfortable high.

The weather service indicates that while the early morning will begin with high-level cloud cover, conditions will improve steadily as the day progresses.

The weather service reported that humidity will sit at 65% in the early hours, then drop to 45% by the afternoon, before climbing back to 70% by the evening.

Temperatures are expected to range from 11°C to 18°C, with the afternoon peak forecast at 17°C.

According to the weather service, winds will shift direction throughout the day, moving from a south-southeast bearing at 2am to a north-westerly direction by 2pm, with speeds reaching 18.5 km/h during the warmer part of the day. “Wind Speed: 18.5 km/h | 10.0 kt,” the weather service noted for the 2pm period.

Residents can also expect a long window of daylight, with the weather service confirming that the sun will rise at 7.46am and set at 5.44pm.

The weather service added that there is zero rainfall expected on Saturday, with a 0% rain probability and 0mm of rain accumulation.

Clouds gather and light rain possible by evening

Sunday brings a shift in conditions, with the weather service forecasting a cloudier and slightly wetter day for Cape Town.

The weather service indicates that high-level clouds will again dominate the early morning hours before partly cloudy skies take hold through the day, with light rain expected to arrive by 8pm.

The weather service reports that temperatures on Sunday will closely mirror those of Saturday, with a minimum of 10°C and a maximum of 18°C forecast.

The afternoon high is again expected to reach 17°C, though the evening will be warmer than Saturday’s, sitting at 15°C by 8pm.

Humidity levels will be marginally higher than the previous day, opening at 70% in the early hours before easing to 50% by 2pm.

“Humidity: 70%,” the weather service notes for the 2am reading, with the figure dropping to 60% by 8am. The weather service further records that rain probability on Sunday rises to 30%, with an anticipated accumulation of 3mm.

Winds on Sunday will maintain a northerly direction for much of the day before shifting north-westerly by the afternoon and evening, remaining steady at 9.3 km/h throughout.

The weather service confirms that sunrise and sunset times remain unchanged from Saturday, at 7.46am and 5.44pm respectively, while the moonset is recorded at 12.35pm.

Stability returns after the weekend

Beyond the weekend, the weather service data suggests that Cape Town can expect broadly stable, dry weather heading into the new week.

The seven-day outlook shows temperatures holding consistently between 17°C and 18°C for highs, with lows remaining around 11°C from Monday through to Thursday.

The weather service’s overview indicates that Monday will return to clear, sunny conditions following Sunday’s light rain, with the pattern of mild days and cool nights set to continue.

“Weather Condition: Clear Skies,” the weather service records for the bulk of the coming week, suggesting little disruption to daily routines.