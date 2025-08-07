MK party calls on Ramaphosa to allow Russian war ship access to South African shores

The MK party expressed it’s unwavering support for Russia.

The MK party has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene after a Russian Baltic fleet training ship carrying 300 sailors was allegedly refused access for sailors to disembark.

The Smolny arrived in Cape Town on 5 August 2025, reportedly to restock, replenish and resupply the ship.

According to the Baltic Fleet’s press service, the Smolny called in at a number of ports, including Cuba’s Havana, Venezuela’s La Guaira, South Africa’s Cape Town, Namibia’s Walvis Bay, Angola’s Luanda, Cameroon’s Douala, and Benin’s Cotonou.

GNU condemned

MK party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said the party condemns “the so-called government of national unity’s (GNU)” decision to deny access to sailors.

“The ship has made a short visit to South Africa: an act that indicates that the Russian government views South Africa as a mutual ally and a partner in friendly trade relations.

“Denying access to the port of entry in Cape Town can only strain diplomatic relations between South Africa and Russia.

“The MK Party, therefore, distances itself from the so-called GNU’s decision to refuse the Russian sailors port entry into the City of Cape Town and reaffirms that we cannot support a government that seeks to undermine long-term bilateral ties and trading relations with the Russian state,” Ndhlela said.

Supporting Russia

Ndhlela added that South Africa maintains a “neutral stance” on international affairs.

“As the Official Opposition, we extend a firm warning to the so-called GNU not to undermine international relations between Russia and South Africa. The MK Party maintains a pro-Russia stance and stands in firm opposition to Western imperialism and hegemonic influence.

“We support the Russian state and we will never tire in defending the right to self-determination and a multi-polar global world order.

“Our stance and position as MK Party is that of assuming an ally position to the Russian state. Russia has been a loyal, honest partner to South Africa and for over 60 years, Russia has never sold out on the support and aid to South African liberation movements,” Ndhlela said.

The Baltic Fleet's training ship "Smolny" (Project 887) arrived at the port of Cape Town, South Africa.

📸 TG-ch. "RusConsCT" (Aug. 5) pic.twitter.com/uyC8ncRFKY — Massimo Frantarelli (@MrFrantarelli) August 6, 2025

‘Good relations’

Ndhlela said the MK party “reaffirms” its commitment to maintaining good relations and called upon the “so-called GNU to grant access to the Russian sailors.”

“This is an unnecessary international stand-off which SA cannot afford to wage as a battle. We demand that Mr. Ramaphosa urgently intervene in this matter.

“His continuous absence from leadership at critical moments has undermined the South African government, weakened the economy and, with this Russian ship incident, threatens to strain South Africa’s relations with Russia,” Ndhlela said.

The Citizen has contacted the Border Management Authority (BMA) for comment. This will be included in the story once received.

