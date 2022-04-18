Marizka Coetzer
18 Apr 2022
Eskom burned through ‘R250m a day’ in diesel, and still couldn’t keep lights on

Eskom's inability to keep the lights on on a low-demand long weekend doesn't bode well for the coming winter.

Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
Despite the much lower power consumption during the long Easter weekend and spending an estimated R235 million on fuel for 20 open cycle gas turbine generators (OCGT) for 14 hours between Saturday and Sunday night, Eskom still couldn't manage to keep the lights on and this doesn't bode well for the coming winter. Head economist and owner of Economists.co.za Mike Schussler said information was that Eskom’s two biggest OCGTs burn about 400 000 litres of diesel an hour, while the others were far smaller. Also Read: Floods and load shedding: SA can’t catch a break During the week of 15...

