Reitumetse Makwea
Journalist
3 minute read
5 Jul 2022
6:30 am
Load Shedding

Load shedding too costly

Reitumetse Makwea

One way to avoid load shedding is to diversify sources of electricity

Photo: iStock
South Africa’s increasingly unstable power supply will not only leave the economy on its knees, but will also lower investment appetite and increase the already “unacceptably high” unemployment figures. Although the actual economic impact was yet to be calculated, Azar Jammine, director at Econometrix, said the stage 6 rolling blackouts were going to hit the economy hard, with sectors such as mining, manufacturing and tourism and hospitality, which are heavily dependent on electricity, bearing the brunt. “Generally, it is a big deterrent for any kind of investment in the country, because it impinges on so many different sectors of the...

