Eskom says load shedding will be suspended over weekend

Eskom has announced that there will be no load shedding over the weekend and that it will be reduced to stage 1 between 4pm and midnight on Friday.

“Loadshedding will then be suspended as the generation system has recovered sufficiently at this point,” it said in a statement.

Eskom, however, warned that the power system is still constrained.

“We urge the people of South Africa to continue using electricity sparingly,” it said.

The power utility said it currently has 3,693MW on planned maintenance, while another 14,261MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

