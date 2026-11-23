According to senior management, the plan reviews current and possible sources of pollution and strengthens water quality monitoring.

The Portfolio Committee on Electricity and Energy welcomed Eskom’s revised water management plans at Kusile Power Station, following a court ruling that ordered the utility to address water pollution and environmental non-compliance.

Committee members visited the power station on Saturday, where management briefed them on the updated plans.

The visit followed the Supreme Court of Appeal’s August 2026 judgment, which directed Eskom and relevant state regulators to fix pollution and compliance failures at the site.

“We welcome compliance with the court orders, which was our primary focus during today’s visit,” committee chairperson Zamakhanyase Khanyase said.

“The filing of the action plans is encouraging progress,” she added.

What the water management plan covers

According to senior management, the plan reviews current and possible sources of pollution and strengthens water quality monitoring.

It also includes audit findings and areas for improvement, and introduces corrective steps to improve water quality downstream.

“The committee welcomes the revised water monitoring programme and the improved technologies outlined to us,” Khanyase stated.

“We are encouraged by the comprehensiveness of your responses,” she told management.

Lessons learnt and next steps

Khanyase said the committee looked forward to seeing the plans carried out.

She added that members would closely monitor progress to make sure Kusile and Eskom met their deadlines.

“I believe we should not find ourselves in this position again, where positive work is overshadowed by matters of this nature,” Khanyase noted.

“It is a clear lesson that we should not wait for court intervention, as that creates an impression of reluctance to act voluntarily,” she explained.

The committee also acknowledged Kusile’s efforts to cut emissions.

It urged the station to keep improving its air quality management and emissions compliance.

On Sunday, the committee visited Hendrina and Arnot power stations for updates on their possible decommissioning.

Members wanted any closure to follow the Just Energy Transition framework, with programmes to support affected workers and communities fairly.