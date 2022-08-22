Eskom sends stage 2 load shedding warning for the whole week

Citizen Reporter

Eskom has sent a warning that stage 2 load shedding might be implemented from Monday evening.

It added that, if needed, the load shedding will come at short notice.

The power utility said the blackouts will occur during the evening peaks over the course of the week.

“Eskom cautions the public that the system remains constrained and that stage 2 load shedding might be required to be implemented at short notice from 4pm to midnight over the course of the week,” it said in a statement.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Load shedding flings Ramaphosa’s energy plan off the rails

Once again, Eskom blamed a shortage of generation capacity due to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service.

Two generation units have broken down at Arnot power station, while the Camden and Lethabo power stations have lost one each during the past 24 hours. There has also been a delay in returning generating units to service at the Kendal, Komati and Tutuka power stations.

“We therefore urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly. Eskom will promptly communicate should there be any significant changes,” it said.

Eskom added that it currently has 4 872MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 983MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

NOW READ: Watch: Orania close to ditching Eskom, SA’s load shedding struggles