Load Shedding

Home » News » South Africa » Load Shedding

Avatar photo

By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

4 minute read

10 Oct 2023

05:30 am

Brighter festive season: Load shedding improvements are ‘permanent’

Minister Ramokgopa signals positive improvements in power supply, forecasting reduced load shedding by year-end amidst challenges.

ramokgopa-electricity

Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefs media at GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria, 26 September 2023, on updates on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The lights will be on more regularly by the end of the year, with less load shedding anticipated this festive season as the demand for electricity decreases and planned maintenance of lost units increases, according to the Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Ramokgopa said there was a significant and positive improvement in generational capacity over the past two weeks. He said consumers might dodge stage 4 load shedding this summer, should the grid continue to improve. The improvement in the performance of generation units was permanent, he believed, and ongoing maintenance efforts were finally paying off. Ramokgopa said the addition…

Subscribe to continue reading this article
and support trusted South African journalism

Access PREMIUM news, competitions
and exclusive benefits

SUBSCRIBE
Already a member? SIGN IN HERE

The lights will be on more regularly by the end of the year, with less load shedding anticipated this festive season as the demand for electricity decreases and planned maintenance of lost units increases, according to the Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Ramokgopa said there was a significant and positive improvement in generational capacity over the past two weeks.

He said consumers might dodge stage 4 load shedding this summer, should the grid continue to improve.

The improvement in the performance of generation units was permanent, he believed, and ongoing maintenance efforts were finally paying off.

Ramokgopa said the addition of three units from Kusile power station would further improve the power supply.

“We know our municipalities owe Eskom upwards of R64 billion and that figure is increasing – the increase is over R4 billion, and there’s no sign of it stopping,” he said.

“It’s a major hole in the Eskom revenue.” Ramokgopa said part of Eskom’s failure to upgrade infrastructure was due to poor revenue collection and debt by municipalities.

“This is undermining the liquidity of Eskom because Eskom has to recover the cost associated with generation and the reticulation and distribution of electricity.”

Ramokgopa said illegal connections were another issue which kept many communities in the dark, outside of the load shedding schedule.

“In addition to posing immediate physical danger, it could result in people and children being electrocuted. We have seen the number of fires that have happened due to this in major urban centres,” he said.

Illegal connections continued to strain the grid.

“We know there are households and communities who are unable to pay, but all municipalities have dispensation in place to help the poor,” he said.

“Some industries also draw from the grid but fail in their obligations to pay the municipality and Eskom.”

As long as there are issues with the distribution of power and illegal connections, there will not be continuous power.

“We are beginning to get to a stage where we can have full days of no load shedding. “Some parts of the country don’t experience that due to illegal connections,” he said.

The return to service of Kusile units 3 and 2 this month and next, and the addition of unit 5 to the grid for the first time in December, would add a potential 2 400 megawatts of power to the system.

“We are beginning to register progress and turning the corner,” he said. “We will see significant improvement by the end of the year.

“Eskom has indicated at the peak of their planned maintenance, we would be sitting on 7 000MW. Last week we were averaging 5 381MW.

“This is significant compared to the winter period (of) 2 500MW, so we have doubled it.”

Ramokgopa said they were seeing an improvement in the unplanned loss of units. “In August when we reached stage 6 (load shedding).

“We referred to the shortterm pain versus long-term gain. I want to congratulate the team because we have begun to see the results.

“Eskom’s summer outlook indicated the unplanned capacity loss factor should be on 14 500MW and when we look at the week that was, we were sitting at about 14 100MW,” he said.

Ramokgopa said there were days where they recorded an average below 14 000MW. “Even before the return of the Kusile units, we are surpassing those projections.

“It is important for us to ensure the system becomes reliable and lessens the intensity of load shedding and, ultimately, addresses the monster that is load shedding,” he said.

“As the demand comes down we are using the opportunity to increase planned maintenance and we are already starting to see improvements,” he said.

Ramokgopa said Eskom’s failure to upgrade its infrastructure was partially caused by the poor revenue collection.

Read more on these topics

Eskom festive season Kgosientsho Ramokgopa Rolling blackouts

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics WATCH: ‘I will be president of SA…it’s unstoppable, it’s inevitable’ – Mogoeng Mogoeng
Sport ‘Options on the table’ but no end in sight for SA’s flag ban
Food And Drink WATCH: We tasted the newly-launched Kaizer Chiefs chips: Here’s our verdict…
Politics ‘Winds of change’: EFF, IFP sound warning to ANC
News ‘I eat, pray, live power’: Ramokgopa’s sleepless quest to end SA’s blackouts
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe