Load Shedding September 12, 2023 | 5:40 am

Avatar photo

By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

3 minute read

12 Sep 2023

05:40 am

DA challenges ‘unconstitutional’ load shedding, 31.4% tariff increase

By Marizka Coetzer - Journalist

Democratic Alliance goes to High Court to challenge Nersa's more than 30% electricity tariff hike, citing load shedding's dire impact on South Africa.

No reprieve from Eskom as full-day load shedding continues

Photo: iStock

The big guns were brought out in the High Court in Pretoria by the Democratic Alliance (DA) yesterday to challenge energy regulator Nersa’s approved electricity tariff hike of more than 30% over the next two years.

DA Tshwane caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto said the party was arguing that load shedding was deemed unconstitutional and the tariff increase invalid.

Stage 6 load shedding costs the economy R900 million a day, he said, and it was unfair for South Africans to have to continue to foot the bill for the ANC’s failure.

DA leader Solly Msimanga said the economy in Gauteng wasn’t growing.

“We are seeing crime spiralling out of control, infrastructure being damaged and destroyed, municipalities not being able to continue maintaining and sustaining of our electricity infrastructure, and cable theft,” he said.

South Africans were already paying R1.71 extra for a litre of petrol and R2.84 more for diesel.

“When businesses don’t have electricity, they have to make an alternative plan, and that plan comes at a great cost,” he said.

“Here in Gauteng, there is not a single plan. We hear time and time again from (premier) Panyaza Lesufi there’s going to be an announcement, but like the e-toll saga, we will just hear about it after the elections,” he said.

Msimanga said municipalities were struggling because residents were not able to afford electricity anymore.

“If we are going to continue this way, more and more people won’t be able to pay and will start connecting illegally, which won’t help anyone,” he said.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said the increase was six times the inflation rate of 4.7%. “It is unacceptable,” he said.

“The increase in this environment, where we have so much hardship from an economic point of view, will just makes things worse.”

DA federal council chair Helen Zille said the purpose of the court case was to ensure responsibility for this crisis was acknowledged and laid where it deserved to be.

“Load shedding causes economic collapse, causes massive unemployment – in that context the government still sees fit to raise the electricity tariffs by 31.4% over two years,” she said.

Zille said they couldn’t sit back and let that happen.

“South Africa has an energy action plan but we have no confidence in this government to implement this plan.

“Shortly after the appointment of a minister of electricity, we are at stage 6 load shedding for the foreseeable future,” she said. The case is ongoing.

