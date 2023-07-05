By Stephen Tau
‘Don’t praise Eskom’: Lower load shedding stages due to alternative energy, says analyst

Energy analyst Tshepo Kgadima says the demand for alternative energy could bankrupt Eskom.

Electricity pylons seen in front of the Johannesburg skyline, 2 June 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
The migration off Eskom’s power grid to alternative energy sources, can be attributed to the recent lower and less severe stages of load shedding, according to energy and political analyst Tshepo Kgadima. In contrast to the stage 6 experienced in recent months, load shedding in recent weeks has ranged between stage 1 and 3. Briefing the media at the weekend, Electricity minister Dr. Kgosientso Ramokgopa said Eskom is now going through a recovery phase. Ramokgopa said South Africa’s Energy Availability Factor (EFA) is currently sitting at 60%, up from about 48% before the last intervention. ALSO READ: Ramokgopa confident load...

