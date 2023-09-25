Stage 3 load shedding to continue, but some units expected to return online – Eskom

Here's the new load shedding schedule for the week.

Eskom has announced stage 3 load shedding will continue to be implemented until Tuesday morning.

In a brief statement, the power utility said load shedding will be reduced to stage 2 from 5am on Tuesday until 4pm.

This will be followed by stage 3 until 5am on Wednesday.

South Africa will alternate between stage 2 and 3 load shedding during the same period until further notice.

“Eskom will publish another update as soon as any significant changes occur,” the power utility said on Monday.

Here’s the load shedding schedule:

Stage 2 – 5am to 4pm

– 5am to 4pm Stage 3 – 4pm to 5am

According to Eskom, breakdowns currently stood at 15 984 megawatts (MW) of generating capacity although it expects six generation units to return to service on Tuesday.

Weather forces suspension in Western Cape

Earlier on Monday, Eskom announced the suspension of load shedding with immediate effect for parts of the Western and Eastern Cape amid widespread damage to electricity infrastructure caused by heavy rainfall in several coastal areas over the weekend.

The power utility said it wanted to ensure that technical teams restore the supply of electricity safely.

Eskom employees travel throughout the country to maintain the network. During their travels, they encounter hazardous situations. We prioritise safety and endeavor to uphold our commitment to zero harm wherever we go or work.#PublicSafety #roadsafety #safedriving pic.twitter.com/HdRGLNgX5U — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 25, 2023

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has indicated that disruptions in the Eastern Cape would likely worsen, with flooding increasing.

“The flooding is likely to have one or more of the following impacts: widespread flooding of roads and settlements, dangerous fast flowing streams and deep water, communities not accessible/ cut off for a prolonged period, widespread damage to property, buildings, and loss of livelihoods and livestock”.

It also warned of prolonged disruptions to essential services, widespread mudslides and soil erosion, potential breakage of dam, damage to mud-based dwelling, and damage to crops.

The weather service had issued a level 9 warning of disruptive rain and gale force winds for the Western Cape although it has been downgraded to level 6 for now.

The weather system was expected to move towards the Garden Route region, according to Schalk Carstens, who is the acting head of the provincial disaster management centre (PDMC).

