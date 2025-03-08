Dozens of Eskom transformers are being stolen, police make key arrest

Police have arrested a 37-year-old suspect for theft and tampering with essential infrastructure .

Police have arrested a 37-year-old suspect for theft and tampering with essential infrastructure and seized 41 Eskom transformers worth millions in lost revenue.

The suspect was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation on Friday.

His arrest came as the parastatal implemented stage 3 load shedding from Friday 2pm until 5am on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) Energy Safety and Security Workstream continues to make significant progress in combating crimes that undermine the utility’s mandate.

Arrest

A multi-disciplinary team, comprising Saps members from various specialised Units, Eskom investigators, and technicians, acted on intelligence regarding illegal electricity connections in the area.

Van Wyk said that when the officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect in possession of an Eskom transformer and other electrical equipment, which led to his immediate arrest.

During this operation, police seized 28 transformers valued at approximately R1.7 million.

“Further investigations uncovered 27 additional illegally connected Eskom transformers across the area. Preliminary estimates by Eskom officials indicate that these illegal connections have resulted in a revenue loss of approximately R90 million.”

Illegal connections

Van Wyk said the suspect will appear before the Rietgat Magistrates’ Court next week.

“In a separate operation, the team dismantled and seized 13 illegally connected transformers in Diepsloot and Erasmia on Wednesday, 05 March 2025. The loss in revenue is estimated at R19 million. “

“Since its establishment in 2022, the NATJOINTS Energy Safety and Security Workstream has significantly curtailed incidents of sabotage and criminal activities affecting Eskom’s operations,” Van Wyk said.

The South African Police Service has urged community members to report any criminal activities by contacting their nearest police station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Eskom fighting corruption

Earlier this week, Eskom said its collaboration with law enforcement agencies to combat corruption and theft within its operations has resulted in a series of arrests, with the financial impact of these crimes totalling R1.09 million.

Eskom said that from the R1.09 million impact of the financial crimes, it has managed to recover R873,000 to date, with several individuals sentenced for crimes against the utility.

“These arrests highlight the ongoing fight against internal and external criminal activities affecting Eskom’s operations.

“Among the individuals apprehended are an Eskom supplier and his brother for the theft of 16 dome valves, an Eskom employee and a contractor Security Officer linked to diesel theft, and a weighbridge operator involved in fraudulent fuel transactions.

“Additionally, an Eskom employee facing corruption charges who has been granted bail,” the utility said.

