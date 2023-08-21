Eskom suspends load shedding … for now

Meanwhile, the 15th Brics Summit starting on Tuesday 22 August in Johannesburg will get no special treatment from Eskom.

Eskom said the suspension of load shedding is a result of improvement in electricity generation. Photo: iStock

Eskom has suspended load shedding from 11:30am until 4pm on Monday.

The embattled power utility’s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the suspension of rolling blackouts is a result of improvement generation in the electricity generation system.

“This includes the full recovery in emergency generation reserves. Eskom will publish another update this afternoon,” Mokwena said.

Lack of maintenance

Last week, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said Eskom was losing hundreds of thousands of megawatts of electricity due to a lack of consistent maintenance at some of its power stations.

The minister said the historical lack of maintenance of electricity infrastructure resulted in the underperformance of some power stations which could be adding capacity to the electricity grid.

“Significant amount of opportunity is giving us an EAF (Energy Availability Factor) of 40% and we know we can do significantly better because those units are big units and 40% really is an injustice on what the team is capable of achieving.”

Ramokgopa also said the historical backlog was having a serious impact on the grid.

“Part of the underperformance we are seeing is a function of historic reasons. Historic in this instance I’m referring to Eskom’s inability to invest in the maintenance.”

ALSO READ: Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues

Brics load shedding

Meanwhile, with the 15th Brics Summit starting on Tuesday 22 August, Ramokgopa said Johannesburg will get no special treatment from Eskom.

“Johannesburg will be expected if there is load shedding on the day to make its contribution to ensuring we protect the grid. How they allocate that, they will make that determination.

“So, if you happen not to see load shedding on the day it might be two things. One, we don’t have load shedding across Eskom or if there is no load shedding at the events of the BRICS it could be that they are not on schedule as per Johannesburg’s schedule for that particular areas to be load shed,” Ramokgopa said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Eskom losing thousands of megawatts due to lack of maintenance