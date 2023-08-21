WATCH: Cele warns police of ‘sleepless nights’ during Brics summit

Cele said Operation Shanela meaning “sweep clean” which was “unleashed” on 8 May will continue long after the BRICS Summit.

“Those that are foot soldiers, from here on, they’ll be having literally sleepless nights because they won’t have time to sleep.”

This is what Police Minister Bheki Cele told officers as they prepare to provide law and order during the Brics summit.

Cele was briefing the media on Monday about law enforcement officials to be deployed in Sandton during the Brics summit.

The 15th Brics summit is taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre on Tuesday, with at least 40 heads of state, scores of government representatives as well as local and international dignitaries set to attend.

Ready for Brics

Cele said police are ready for the summit.

“I’m told at least 51 heads of state are confirmed to be coming to South Africa… To have 40% of the world all together in one country, that’s a serious challenge. But we are not scared.

“And nobody should be scared. We are ready, we have been ready,” Cele said.

Ambassadors

Cele said the police’s Operation Shanela – meaning “sweep clean” – which started on 8 May will continue long after the Brics summit.

“Since that day, until yesterday, we have arrested people that are suspected to be serious criminals at 99 754. So, we have been doing this job far before this event.

“But this Operation Shanela, won’t end there. Once the Brics is long gone and forgotten, we’ll continue with our operations… So the question for us doing this for Brics, absolutely we can’t deny it. We have upped our levels, we have upped our game. We have pushed up the capabilities. But we have been there all the time and we shall be there long after Brics,” Cele said.

Cele said every police officer is expected to ensure that all citizens are safe, while also representing South Africa.

“But indeed, you’ll be friendly and approach all people that are here with friendly faces. You are not just going to be law enforcers, but you’ll be ambassadors,” Cele said.

