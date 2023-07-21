Weekend in the dark: Load shedding pushed to stage 5 – here’s your schedule

By Faizel Patel

As near-freezing temperatures grip the country, Eskom has pushed load shedding to stage 5 from 4pm on Friday until midnight.

Thereafter, stage 4 load shedding will be implemented until 5am on Sunday. Stage 2 will be implemented from 5am until 4pm on Sunday.

Eskom spokesperson Menzi Mngomezulu said Eskom will publish any update should significant changes occur.

Breakdowns

Mngomezulu said breakdowns have reduced to 16 302MW of generating capacity while the generating capacity out of service for planned maintenance is 3 616MW.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Arnot, Duvha and two generating units at Matla power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, a generating unit each at Grootvlei, Kendal, Kriel and two generating units at Camden power stations were taken offline for repairs. The delay in returning to service a generating unit at Kendal and two generating units at Tutuka power stations is contributing to the current capacity constraints,” Mngomezulu said.

Appeal

Eskom has appealed to the public to assist in reducing demand by switching off non-essential appliances.

“We would like to thank those who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 17:00 to 21:00, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding,” it said.

Emergency services

Meanwhile Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has assured residents that officials will remain on high alert to deal with any emergencies during the cold weather.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued severe weather warnings across South Africa, including for Johannesburg from Friday morning through the weekend.

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said officials have noted severe weather conditions for Gauteng and will be on standby.

“We remain on high alert monitoring all seven regions, especially our most vulnerable communities and our informal settlements, to make sure that we are able to respond to all incidents that might occur throughout the city,” said Mulaudzi.

