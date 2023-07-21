How load shedding affects waste management

By Vukosi Maluleke

If you thought some sectors are immune to the effects of load shedding, think again.

It seems the effects of “lights off” have trickled down all the way to the rubbish dump.

President of the Institute of Waste Management of Southern Africa (IWMSA), Mpendulo Ginindza, said the waste management industry is not immune to the effects of load shedding.

Load shedding affects all electricity-dependent industries, but who would have thought waste management would be one?

Logistical nightmare

Ginindza said load shedding presents logistical challenges to the collection, transportation and disposal of waste – slowing down the whole process.

“Load shedding disrupts the regular schedule of waste collection services.”

Ginindza said facilities dealing with hazardous waste use electric equipment to treat it. So, they can’t work without electricity.

Steady supply

“Incinerators, autoclaves and temperature-controlled store rooms need a steady supply of electricity to run.”

“These services are greatly affected by load shedding, which causes delays and missed collections,” she said.

Load shedding also affects recycling, said Ginindza.

She also said some waste treatment and recycling facilities have been shut down because they couldn’t handle waste loads due to constant power outages.

According to Ginindza, treatment of medical waste is also affected as waste management companies cannot sterilise and safely dispose off waste without electricity – which poses a threat to public health.

“To function [efficiently] waste facilities need a steady supply of electricity,” said Ginindza.

Environmental hazard

“Without electricity, waste treatment procedures are suspended or interrupted – which results in the accumulation of untreated garbage,” she added.

The waste management expert warned that poor waste management is very harmful to the environment.

“Waste [left to] build up in landfills can release toxic gases and other harmful substances into the environment.”

She said this can result in air, soil and water contamination.

Ginindza also said neighbouring countries’ dependent on South Africa‘s waste management companies have also been affected.

“Waste management plays a big role in South Africa’s economy and the impact of load shedding in this sector has serious repercussions.”