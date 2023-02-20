Reitumetse Makwea
20 Feb 2023
Expect stage 8 this winter: 59% of Eskom’s coal fleet is unavailable

'The maintenance at Eskom is pathetic,' said a former general manager of system operations.

With SA now in stage 6 load shedding, Eskom coal's fleet breakdowns could result in stage 8
Experts say South Africans should brace for consistent stage 7 load shedding from July... Photo: iStock
Eskom might have hit a new low yesterday as it took the country into stage 6 load shedding with 59% of its coal fleet unavailable, says an energy expert. Stage 8 could be on the cards. The power utility yesterday said it was ramping up load shedding from stage 4 to stage 6 from last night to this morning, after implementing stage 6 load shedding on Saturday night to replenish its emergency reserves. Higher load shedding stages Eskom warned that, due to the high number of breakdowns, there was a possibility of further changes to the stages of load shedding...

